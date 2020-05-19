Scream 5 brings back David Arquette as Dewey

Scream 5 is bringing back a familiar face. David Arquette, who played Deputy Dwight ‘Dewey’ Riley in all four prior Scream movies, is set to return in the 2021 movie co-directed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Arquette, who has found an unlikely second calling as a sporadic deathmatch wrestler since Scream 4’s release, is officially back (via Bloody Disgusting). That might quell Scream fans’ fears that next year’s instalment would be a retcon-heavy reboot.

In a statement, Arquette said: “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

It has also previously been reported that Neve Campbell is in talks to appear in Scream 5, meaning that two-thirds of Scream’s mainstays are likely locked in. It is unknown if Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers will be returning, however.

Beyond that, it’s unclear whether Scream 5 will be continuing the increasingly tangled story laid down by the first four slasher movies. Recently, nostalgia-heavy sequels – such as Terminator: Dark Fate and 2018’s Halloween – have chosen to forgo some of the less well-received entries in favour of being direct sequels the quote-unquote ‘classic’ chapters in their respective franchises.

Whether we’re set for a misty-eyed return to Woodsboro or not, it’s reassuring to know that the old Scream band is getting back together – news that will be music to the ears for those who like scary movies.