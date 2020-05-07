Neve Campbell in talks to return as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5

The beloved meta-horror franchise Scream is getting a fifth installment, and it could see the return of Neve Campbell’s original final girl: Sidney Prescott.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes , Campbell said: “We’re having conversations – I have been approached about it.” The actress added that the timing has been difficult due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but confirmed negotiations are happening, adding: “So we’ll see.”

Campbell also revealed that the movie’s directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – who recently helmed the surprise hit Ready or Not – wrote her a heartfelt letter about Wes Craven and his impact on their work. “The two directors wrote me a very touching letter about Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him, and that meant a great, great deal to me,” the actress said. “Hopefully we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it.”

(Image credit: Miramax/Dimension)

Craven was no doubt a horror master and paved a fresh new path for the genre, and thanks to him and Campbell’s performance, Sidney Prescott became an icon. “I’m so grateful for these films,” she continued. “I love Sidney Prescott. It’s always fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it’s always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one.”

Before she revisits the iconic final girl, Campbell is set to star in Candian drama Castle in the Ground this May with Alex Wolff and Imogen Poots. Other news surrounding Scream 5, such as a release date and cast members, are yet to be revealed. Not to worry, we’ll keep you updated on any announcements.