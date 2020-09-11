Scream 5 cast adds original star Neve Cambell and numerous newcomers

Scream 5 has added a very familiar face. Neve Cambell will return as Sidney Prescott, a character who has appeared in every Scream movie to date.

“After spending time speaking with [the directing team] Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the ‘Scream’ franchise," Cambell said. "I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

Radio Silence members Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett said of the casting: "We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a Scream movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro."

Cambell made the announcement on Instagram with a new moving image of the villain Ghostface and the infamous quote, "Hello, Sidney."

The actor joins David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Ghostface actor Roger L. Jackson as returning players for the new horror movie. Bleeding Cool reports that multiple newcomers have also joined the Scream 5 cast, including Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Mason Gooding (Love Victor), Kyle Gallner (Nightmare on Elm Street), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Jack Quaid (The Boys) has also reportedly joined the slasher.

Scream 5 reaches cinemas January 14, 2022.