Save £40 on the 4K Harry Potter Blu-Ray complete collection

If you've been wanting to experience the wizarding world in 4K perfection, then now is your time to strike: you can save £40 on the complete Harry Potter 4K Blu-Ray collection at eBay right now. There's only a limited number left, so be sure to snap up this magical deal while you can!

Harry Potter - Complete 8-film Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray): £99.99 £59.99 at eBay

With some fantastic movies getting the 4K treatment recently with very sleek collectible Blu-Ray sets, it's the perfect time to experience the films all over again or see them for the first time on one of the best gaming TVs or - if you've been lucky enough to buy a PS5 or buy an Xbox Series X - the best TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X. You'll also want to make sure you're all kitted out for the best movie-watching experience, with plenty of choices when it comes to the best soundbars for TVs to make every scene and memorable moment sound fantastic.

From the very first time Harry Potter receives his letter to Hogwarts, to the big finale in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, you can watch the entire journey all over again. If you're after a movie marathon on your shiny 4K TV, this really is a no brainer. Plus, if you have a Harry Potter fan in your life, this makes for a brilliant gift this Christmas. With all feature films available in 4K, you can see the magical wizarding world brought to life like never before at home. Down from £99.99 to just £59.99, it really is a great time to pick this collection up.

Harry Potter - Complete 8-film Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) | £99.99 £59.99 at eBay

With a saving of £40, you can snap up the entire Harry Potter Blu-Ray collection for less than £60. All feature films come in 4K in a very nice collectible boxset. Great for any Potter fans this Christmas, the offer is running for a limited time.

View Deal

If you're looking to enter into the world of 4K and you're not sure where to start looking, here's how to buy a 4K TV.