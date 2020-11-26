Save over $650 on Alienware's thinnest gaming laptop for Black Friday

There's Black Friday gaming deals, and then there's Black Friday gaming deals: the kind of offers that swing by once in a full moon to truly blow the other sales out of the water.

This Alienware M15 R3 laptop being sold by Dell for US customers is one of those deals, slashing $650 off a product that rarely gets discounted at all, due to the prestige of the Alienware brand within gaming PC circles.

Alienware M15 R3 Gaming Laptop | $2249.00 $1599.99 at Dell US

Featuring [deep breath] a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, 15.6 inch display, 32GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD hard drive, Alienware's slimmest gaming laptop makes no compromises for its smaller size, rest assured.

If you're fast, you can bag it right now for just shy of $1600, down from its original RRP of $2249.99.

This is the kind of saving that doesn't come around that often, knocking $650 off Alienware's original asking price. Considering the spec involved, this is one of the best BlackFriday laptop deals we've seen yet.

The M15 R3 also comes pre-installed with Windows 10, making it just as ideal for work as it is play... but let's be honest, this is mainly a machine you'll be using to play, and - boy - are there plenty of games to enjoy with this power station.

From Cyberpunk 2077 to Death Stranding and beyond, this Alienware deal can thus be seen as your ticket to a world of premium PC gaming at your fingertips, and the best part is you never have to worry about whether your machine can run it. It is Alienware, after all.

