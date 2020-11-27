Save almost £50 on a massive Lego Star Wars AT-AT and crush the Rebellion on your table

If you've ever sat on the wall about whether or not to buy and build a massive Lego Star Wars AT-AT, now's your time - there's nearly £50 off this table top monster and for £93 you can recreate the Battle of Hoth whenever it takes your fancy. Once you've built it all, obviously, which is half the fun.

Lego Star Wars AT-AT deal: £140 £93 at Argos

The fully assembled AT-AT is 34cm tall, with fully poseable legs and head, as well as a cockpit that can open up and take three minifigures. The side also opens up to reveal the insides, where more figures can sit, and the back even has a hatch where speeder bikes can park when they're not out doing whatever it is speeder bikes do (crashing into things mostly, by the looks of the nearly all their appearances in film and TV). It even fires tiny spring loaded missiles so you can really mess up any Rebel bases you might have to hand.

As well as the AT-AT as the star of the show, this Lego set also includes 6 minifigures with weapons: Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT Drivers and 2 Snowtroopers. Luke can even attach a harpoon to the underside of the AT-AT to reach a hatch you can open and throw a tiny Lego thermal detonator in. It's basically exactly the same as the film. There's even a E-Web Heavy Repeating Blaster that can be stowed in the walker or set up as a stand alone weapon, and that speeder bike we mentioned - again, that can do its own thing, or park up in the AT-AT vehicle via the rear hatch.

This is amongst the better Black Friday Lego deals we've seen, so move quickly if you want to avoid missing out. We've also included a second Lego Star Wars deal below - it's a lot pricier, but is still providing a big discount.

Lego Star Wars AT-AT (with six minifigures, speeder bike, and more) | £140 £93 at Argos

Get this amazing 34cm-tall model for a third off. Considering how expensive it is normally, that's a pretty significant discount. As such, we don't expect it to last for too long. Move fast if you want to avoid disappointment!

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer | £659 £519.99 at John Lewis

This is an absolute monster of a Lego set, and it has a price tag to match. However, it has also received a fairly hefty price cut at John Lewis to bring the cost down. It has over 4,000 pieces to go with a cool mini Tantive IV, the ship from the opening of a New Hope that was being pursued by a Star Destroyer just like this one.

