Samsung 4K TV deals are at record low prices at Amazon right now

Amazon is offering a massive range of discounts in its latest Samsung sale, but the best offers might just come in the form of these excellent 4K TV deals. You'll find record low prices, early discounts on new QLED releases, and hefty discounts on the shelves right now, across a whole range of high-quality 4K and QLED displays.

Among our top picks are the Samsung AU8000 and Samsung AU7110 models. These 4K TV deals are offering up some of the lowest prices yet on high-quality 4K displays, with a 55-inch 8000-Series coming in at just £583.99 (was £749) at Amazon. That's just over £15 cheaper than the previous record, and an excellent price for a sizeable panel.

You'll also find a 55-inch AU7110 model available for £549 (was £699) at Amazon. We did very briefly see this model drop down to £539 in a previous flash sale, but you're still picking up an excellent discount here. Or, if you're after something a little larger, the 75-inch model has taken a £200 price drop down to a record low £799 here as well.

You'll find plenty more 4K TV deals up for grabs just below, but if you're looking specifically for a display to hook up to your new console, it's also worth checking out the best gaming TVs and the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X on the market right now.

Today's best Samsung 4K TV deals

Samsung The Frame 32-inch QLED TV | £599 £395 at Amazon

Save £200 - This is a return to a record low price on the Samsung The Frame 32-inch QLED TV. Amazon has been offering this price for a little while now, but before September we were still seeing some pretty high costs here. That's perfect if you're after a smaller display but don't want to compromise on quality.

View Deal

Samsung AU7110 55-inch 4K TV | £699 £549 at Amazon

Save £150 - This 55-inch Samsung AU7110 4K TV deal can save you £150 at Amazon right now. While this has been available for £539 very briefly in the past, this is a new price low for Amazon's own listing and we haven't seen a better price apart from a couple of days in August. Plus, you'll also find the 75-inch model available at a new record low price as well, with previous discounts only dropping the £1,299 RRP down to £999. 75-inch: £999 £799View Deal

Samsung AU8000 55-inch 4K TV | £749 £583.99 at Amazon

Save £165 - The cheapest we'd ever seen this 55-inch AU8000 before Amazon's latest 4K TV deals was £597, so you're getting an excellent price at £583.99. If you're after something larger, the 65-inch is down below its previous lowest ever price of £597 and the 75-inch has dropped back to its cheapest cost yet as well. 65-inch: £999 £739 | 75-inch: £1,199 £899View Deal

Samsung Q65A 43-inch QLED TV | £649 £629 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new 2021 Q65A QLED is seeing a small price drop at Amazon right now. These prices have been appearing at several retailers over the last few weeks, but if you missed out on those 4K TV deals in the past you've got another chance to pick up an excellent display here. 50-inch: £799 £749 | 55-inch: £849 £799 | 65-inch: £1,099 £999

View Deal

More 4K TV deals

Whether you're after something cheaper, or you're looking to check out the competition a little more, you'll find plenty more 4K TV deals just below. Or, take a look at the best gaming monitors on the market for something a little more gaming-focused.

If you're prepping for more discounts, we're rounding up all our predictions for this year's best Black Friday PS5 TV deals as well as the best Black Friday OLED TV deals if you're after something a little more premium. We're also showing you how to make the most of this year's Black Friday gaming monitor deals.