Saints Row teaser website points to game reveal next week

A Saints Row teaser website is hinting at a new announcement in the series for next week.

Just below, you can check out a tweet from Geoff Keighley earlier today on August 20, where the Gamescom Opening Night Live host promoted his show for next week on August 25. In the tweet however, Keighley links off to a teaser website, which is actually listed as saintsrow.com.

5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday. We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year 👀 https://t.co/osudHTCxj1See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/6zE974HW0QAugust 20, 2021 See more

As for the website itself, it merely contains a brick wall with the text "rebooting" displayed across it. This is about as strong a hint as you'll ever see that Saints Row developer Volition is planning to reveal a brand new game in the series for next week's Opening Night Live showcase, which kicks off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. BST.

This actually isn't the first news we've heard of a new Saints Row game. All the way back in August 2020, publisher THQ Nordic revealed in a financial call that developer Volition was in "deep development" of a new Saints Row game. Later that year in November, Deep Silver confirmed that a new Saints Row game would be unveiled at some point in 2020, but both publisher and developer have gone radio silent on the game since, with the only news since then coming in May 2020, revealing that a Dead Space 2 writer had been hired for the game.

As for Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation next week, there's plenty to look forward to. Host Geoff Keighley has previously promised over two hours worth of content, and will offer "a new look at this holiday's biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond." Last year's showcase saw a slate of impressive new trailer, for heavy hitters like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Dragon Age 4, and much more.

Gamescom 2021 will even host a playable MMO with over 120 indie games to find, if you feel like trying something off the beaten path.