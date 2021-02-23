The RTX 3060 card is being released this week: here are your best bets for buying one

The RTX 3060 graphics card releases this week, on Thursday, February 25th at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT to be precise. And its addition to the 30-series family is a welcome one: it will complete the picture and offer a terrific 1080p and 1440p gaming card at a bargain price. As gen-on-gen performance goes, it'll trounce its 20-series counterpart and offer those holding out for a truly giant generational leap exactly that.

Spec-wise and as a refresher, the RTX 3060 is a 12GB GDDR6 card, that will have 3,584 cores - so a big handful fewer than its beefier, 'Ti' brethren - a 1.32GHz base clock, and a boost clock of 1.78GHz. With RTX on, it'll likely smash through 60 frames per second at 1080p, and while 1440p will be realistic, it may be better without the RTX and on slightly lower settings. Still, the chops it has and the performance it will offer for its price tag of just $329 / £299 is exceptionally good, and will bother a lot of the best graphics card guides up and down the internet almost on value alone.

However. We've all been here before. This is going to be a hardware launch in keeping with recent trends and performances and so getting your hands on one is going to be incredibly tricky. Ask 'How was the hardware launch for the thing you really wanted?' to anyone trying to get gaming tech - from trying to buy a PS5 and find Xbox Series X deals, to finding RTX 3080 stock - in the last six months or so and they will almost certainly not take it well.

But, as with all of the hardware launches, we plan to be here, trying to source the stock and best deals for you. If you want to try and get ahead of the game, however, bookmarking the following retailer links is going to be a great way to start; they're certainly going to be worth a try, and the links should take you right where you need to be.

The above list of retailers should get you right where you need to be - with the caveat of low stock and the usual 2020 hardware launch results.

However, we've got nearly a full set of guides to the major graphics cards, as well as the new 30-series laptops and PCs you can get too. And, just in case there's any stable stock on the day, our self-populating deal finder below will try its best to rapidly update with the best prices of available cards going if any become available. With a bit of luck and charm, hopefully, we can get you that shiny new 30-series card!

