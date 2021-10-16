Robert Pattinson auditioned for The Batman in Val Kilmer's suit

The Batman star Robert Pattinson has revealed that he auditioned for the movie in Val Kilmer's suit. Pattinson dropped the anecdote during a panel at DC FanDome with the movie's director Matt Reeves and Catwoman actor Zoë Kravitz.

Kilmer played the Caped Crusader in the 1995 movie Batman Forever, the sequel to 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns. Michael Keaton starred in the title role in the first two movies, with Kilmer taking over for the third installment. He was joined by Tommy Lee Jones as Harvey Dent, Jim Carey as The Riddler, and Nicole Kidman as Dr. Chase Meridian.

This isn't the first time Kilmer's suit has been given a new lease of life – Christian Bale, who played the Dark Knight in Christopher Nolan's Gotham-set trilogy, also wore that particular batsuit in screen tests.

Meanwhile, Pattinson's turn in the batsuit will feature Paul Dano as the Riddler, as well as Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. A brand new trailer was also released during DC FanDome, which you can watch above, plus we've got the lowdown on it here .

Other FanDome announcements included a new Peacemaker teaser , a behind-the-scenes look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , and our first look at Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam .