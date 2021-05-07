Resident Evil Village porn mod is already a thing

A Resident Evil 8 porn mod is already available because... well, because nothing is sacred.

But shockingly, this mod doesn’t actually focus on Lady Dimitrescu, instead, it turns its lurid attention to her daughters, the three sisters. If you want to see what this looks like, then you can download the “ Lewd Sisters ” mod over at NexusMods, although it should obviously go without saying that this is extremely NSFW.

It already has 711 downloads at the time of writing, and it feels like a safe bet that number is only going to creep up as more people start installing the game, which launched today.

Nude mods are nothing new to the world of video games of course. While Rule 34 of the internet is a well-known joke but it’s also stunningly close to the truth. If there is a game available on PC, you can pretty safely bet that someone has made a nude mod for it.

Fortunately, that’s not the only kind of mod you can find for Resident Evil Village, though some of the other fan creations are equally disturbing in different ways. Like the Resident Evil 8 mod that changes all the monsters into Barney the Dinosaur . That one will haunt us for years to come. Or perhaps you’d like to give Lady Dimitrescu the face of Thomas the Tank Engine ? Okay, it's maybe not the sort of scares Capcom imagined giving you when they designed the game, but it certainly adds it's own surreal fun.