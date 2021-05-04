Resident Evil 8 mod turns the village’s monsters into Barney the Dinosaur

The Resident Evil 8 demo has only been up for a short time, but it's already been modded to include Barney the Dinosaur.

The mod, which was created by @MarcosRCRE has replaced the monsters lurking in the dungeon section of the Resident Evil 8 castle demo with the famous purple dino, and it’s just as creepy to encounter him around the dark corners as it is the hooded figures originally in the game.

Marcos isn’t just modding Barney into Resident Evil 8 though, as the 3D artist has also created mods for other Resident Evil characters and games. In the past, they've modified Claire Redfield’s outfit in Resident Evil 2 Remake so that she cosplays God of War’s Kratos and even implementing Pikachu as a boss fight in Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Resident Evil 8’s demo was originally intended to only run for 24 hours on May 2, however, this has since been extended to run from May 2 - May 10. So those of you itching to try out the demo - as well as the Barney alteration - only have six more days to do so. The demo will only let you play for 60 minutes though, so you'll need to decide whether you want to explore the village, Lady Dimitrescu’s castle, or split their time between both locations.

Fans don’t have to wait long to play the game in its entirety, as it's set to release on May 7, 2021. Capcom certainly hasn’t missed an opportunity to promote the game either, as they’ve hosted two Resident Evil 8 showcases in recent months, as well as providing life-sized Lady Dimitrescu cardboard cutouts to select retailers.