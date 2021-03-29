Resident Evil 8 is being promoted with life-sized Lady Dimitrescu cutouts

Unofficial Resident Evil 8 mascot has her own life-size cardboard cutout to help promote the game, and fans are very excited.

With the Resident Evil 8 release date drawing closer, Capcom has begun promoting the game in stores. One attempt to grab fans' attention appears to be based around placing life-sized Lady Dimitrescu cutouts in retailers in Hong Kong.

Capcom Asia promoting Resident Evil Village with full scale 1:1 life size Lady Dimitrescu standee in Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/OkzALEcRyLMarch 28, 2021 See more

Photos of this impressive cardboard standee began circulating online after first appearing on the Capcom Asia Facebook page . According to one tweet, these promo cutouts can currently be found in Hong Kong, but here’s hoping stores across the world will begin getting their own versions for all our photo op needs. And yes, fans have already begun asking for their own cardboard cutout to display in their homes.

In case you were wondering, the height of Lady Dimitrescu was officially revealed by Capcom last month, due to the overwhelming response she received online after the Resident Evil Showcase from the month before. So far, we barely had a moment this year where Lady Dimitrescu has been out of the spotlight, and with Resident Evil 8’s May 7 release date just a few weeks away, don’t expect this to change any time soon.

We still have so much to uncover about the mysterious character. In fact, she might know more about what’s going on in Resident Evil 8 than anyone else at the moment, as teased during the Resident Evil showcase trailer.