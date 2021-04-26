Resident Evil village gameplay demo extended by an entire week

Capcom has extended the final Resident Evil 8 demo by one whole week across all platforms and regions, so you have eight full days to check out the demo.

Resident Evil Village is launching in just under two weeks time. To help whet our appetites in the run up to launch though, Capcom has been releasing a series of staggered Resident Evil Village demos that let you experience a short section of the game. These demos have been fantastic, but they’ve only been available to play for a very limited time, with the last demo being up for just 24 hours.

We've heard your feedback and are extending the availability period for the final 60-minute multi-platform #REVillage demo.The original 24-hour window starting 5PM PDT May 1 (1AM BST May 2) has been increased by a week, and now ends at the same times on May 9 PDT (May 10 BST). pic.twitter.com/8VKEU8bMnuApril 26, 2021 See more

Would-be players were a bit upset about the strict time limitation on these demos, as it meant many who already had plans for that day were unable to check out the 60-minute demo which showcases one of the earlier sections of the game.

Well, fear not, because Capcom has heard your complaints and has now extended the final demo period by a week, meaning everyone should be able to check out Resident Evil Village before launch. The demo is also available on all platforms this time too, so you can check it out on PS5 , Xbox Series X , PC, or previous gen consoles.

The new demo times were posted up by the Resident Evil Twitter account and are as follows:

North America: May 1, 5pm - May 9, 5Pm PDT

UK: May 2, 1AM - May 10, 1AM BST

Europe: May 2, 2AM - May 10, 2AM CEST

The keen eyed amongst you will have noticed that these new times actually take the demo period past the launch date of May 7, so you’ll be able to give the game a go and then buy it straight away if you decide you like what you’ve played so far. So if you’re into werewolves, vampires, and being chased by extremely tall ladies then mark the date and give the Resident Evil Village demo a try.