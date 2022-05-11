Resident Evil Village passes 6 million copies as Capcom reports another year of record sales

Capcom reported another year of record profits in large part thanks to strong sales for Resident Evil Village, which has passed 6.1 million copies sold.

The company touched on its strongest sellers in its latest annual financial report , which confirms Its "fifth consecutive year of record-high profit at all levels, and its ninth consecutive year of operating income growth."

Resident Evil Village wasn't the only driver of Capcom's most recent success. Monster Hunter, the series that's quietly buoyed the company for well over a decade, was also a major breadwinner. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, the sequel to the spin-off monster-raising JRPG, has already sold 1.5 million units. Unlike the original game, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin was also released on PC, and Capcom says the January 2022 PC release of Monster Hunter Rise was also a significant boost.

Capcom says its back-catalog, especially the "consistent popularity" of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Resident Evil 7 – both modern, series-defining entries in their own right – continues to pull in players as well. Echoing many other game publishers, the company also noted that "continued growth of digital sales, which are highly profitable, boosted revenue" especially. In total, Capcom sold 32.6 million games in the last financial year, roughly 2.5 million more than the previous year.

Capcom is already doubling down on its core franchises. Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are bound for new-gen consoles later this year, and you'll get to bring your old saves with you. The heavily rumored (but officially unannounced) Resident Evil 4 Remake is also reportedly due for a reveal .

Meanwhile, the massive expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is due on PC and Switch on June 30, bringing new Follower quests , plenty of monsters, and more dynamic Switch Skills among other features.