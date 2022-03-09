Exoprimal is a new dino-battler coming next year for PS5 and PS4

Exoprimal is a brand new dinosaur-based IP from Capcom, launching next year for PlayStation.

Earlier today on March 9, a brand new State of Play showcase debuted from PlayStation. Kicking off the festivities was Exoprimal, a brand new action-based IP from Capcom, and it'll be coming to PS4 and PS5 consoles alike at some point next year in 2023.

Right now, it's a little hard to make out what Exoprimal is actually about. It appears to be a shooter-based game, with humanity rising up to defend Earth against a threat from... dinosaurs? Yeah, that'll do it. There's all sorts of beasties in this trailer, from raptors, to t-rexs, and much more.

No, this absolutely isn't Dino Crisis. There's no doubt legions of fans that were desperately hoping Capcom would revive the classic franchise in some way of form, bringing the classic PlayStation series back to modern audiences, but right now at least, those hopes appear to have been dashed by the announcement of Exoprimal.

Additionally, it appears Capcom's new IP is strictly a PlayStation-only game. Exoprimal was announced for PlayStation consoles only, and it'll be coming to PS4 and PS5 alike at some point next year in 2023. We'll have to keep an ear out to see whether Capcom plans on bringing their brand new action game to any other platforms like PC further down the line.

