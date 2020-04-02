Finding all the Resident Evil 3 hip pouches to get more inventory space is a vital past of the game. Each one adds two slots and there are six in total - four for Jill and two for Carlos that will bring both characters' starting inventory up to 16 slots. Some are easy to find - on desks in safe rooms and other areas various missions will take you to - while some are hidden away, in locked safes and out of the way areas. Here's where to find all Resident Evil 3 hip pouches and get more inventory space.

Hip Pouch 1 location - Subway Power Station

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find your first Resident Evil 3 hip pouch in the Subway Power Station Control Room when you're on the way to reactive the power. It's just on a ladder to the right as you go in. The Control Room is also a safe room so take a moment to catch your breath and sort out your new pockets.

Hip Pouch 2 location - Subway Station

(Image credit: Capcom)

The second Resident Evil 3 hip pouch you can get is actually in the Subway Station entrance you start in. You'll have to work for it though is it's inside the weird clock and you'll need to find the Resident Evil 3 blue jewel to open it. You'll find that inside a Fancy Box in the supermarket here:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Examine the box to get at the jewel inside and then use it on the clock to get the hip pouch.

Hip Pouch 3 location - Sewer Control Room

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll see the third Resident Evil 3 hip pouch right at the start of the Sewer level, through a window. You won't be able to reach it though until you've got the battery that opens the doors here. Once you have it, head to the Control Room on the Upper Waterway part of the map to finally get the pouch.

Hip Pouch 4 location - Police Station West Office

(Image credit: Capcom)

The forth hip pouch you can collect as Carlos while you're exploring the RCPD building. It's in the safe in the West Office and, fortunately, not only do you not need to find the combination to open it, it's the same one used in Resident Evil 3 - Left 9, Right 15, Left 7.

Hip Pouch 5 - Hospital Lobby

(Image credit: Capcom)

The fifth Resident Evil 3 hip pouch, which is the second you find as Carlos, is a weird one. You can find it in the back room of the hospital lobby while Carlos is fighting off a zombie horde breaking through the windows. You'll only be able to reach it once a Hunter Beta breaks open the doors though, so wait for that fun moment. What makes it super odd is that you find this in the last few minutes of playing as Carlos and never really use it, making it all a bit pointless.

Hip Pouch 6 - Underground Storage

(Image credit: Capcom)

The six and final Resident Evil 3 hip pouch can be found in the safe room you'll find in the Underground Storage area you reach just after using the giant lift. It's on a small cabinet just to the left as you go in so grab it before you move on.