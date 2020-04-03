Where to find the Resident Evil 3 bolt cutters

You'll be looking for the Resident Evil 3 bolt cutters almost as soon as you start playing. The all important shotgun, and a few teasing doors are sealed by thick chains in Resident Evil 3 and this tool is the only way you're getting through. So, if you are looking for the Resident Evil 3 bolt cutters, read on and we'll fill you in on when and where you'll find them in the game.

Resident Evil 3 tips | Resident Evil weapons and gun upgrades Resident Evil 3 Hip Pouches | Resident Evil 3 lockers codes and safe combinations | Resident Evil 3 gems | Resident Evil 3 train puzzle | Resident Evil 3 lockpick | Resident Evil 3 vaccine puzzle

Where is the Resident Evil 3 bolt cutters location?

(Image credit: Capcom)

You won't actually be able to get to the Resident Evil 3 bolt cutters until you hit a certain point in the game as they're basically story locked. Focus first on getting the fire put out that's blocking your path initially. Once you have the fire hose and you've extinguished the flames you'll be able to access the repair shop through the alley. That's where you'll find bolt cutters, obviously displayed in a tool case on the back wall.

(Image credit: Capcom)

It's in this part of the Downtown map. When you do get them, resist using them on the chained door in the room straight away and instead backtrack while it's quiet and use them to grab the shotgun and pop any other chains that were blocking your way. It might also be worth keeping then in the item crate when you don't need them to save on inventory slots, which are in short supply when you first start the game.