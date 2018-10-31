Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack features D’Angelo, Willie Nelson, Nas and Josh Homme

If you've been moseying around the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 , wondering who is responsible for the subtle but evocative soundtrack, wonder no more. Rockstar has revealed the musical, production and vocal talents that went into the game's melodies, and it's an impressive list.

The score was composed by Woody Jackson, who also worked on the original Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire, and Grand Theft Auto 5, but also features D’Angelo, Willie Nelson, rapper Nas, Rhiannon Giddens from Carolina Chocolate Drops, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, and David Ferguson. All that vocal talent was produced by Grammy Award-winner Daniel Lanois.

Other standouts from the 110 more contributors to the soundtrack include Colin Stetson, who also worked on horror movie Hereditary and regularly collaborates with bands like Bon Iver. There's also Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore, and Bjork and Kanye West record producer Arca.

Rockstar promises a release date for the official soundtrack soon, but until then you'll just have to stay in the game a little longer. Shame.