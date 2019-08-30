Red Dead Redemption 2 Gambler Challenges guide: How to complete the whole set

If you like to live dangerously and take risks, then the Red Dead Redemption 2 Gambler Challenges could be right up your street. As well as besting your opponents at blackjack, poker, and dominoes, you'll also need to put your hand on the line as you bash a knife around it in five finger fillet. You'll need to put your gambling skills to the test in Red Dead Redemption 2 for these feats, but our guide is here to help you tick them off quicker. As with all the other challenges in the game, you can't just blitz through all of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Gambler Challenges at once, as you can only take on one at a time in order. This does mean it'll take a little extra effort to finish them all off, so let's get started.

Gambler 1 - Win 5 hands of poker

You’ll not only need to know how to play Poker to complete this challenge, but know how to win, not to mention find a table to compete on with other characters in Red Dead Redemption 2. You can start your first match in an early story mission, Who is Not Without Sin, while other tables can be found in towns and saloons throughout the world, but you’ll need to chip in a few dollars for entry beforehand.

Gambler 2 - In Blackjack, double down and win the hand 5 times

In Blackjack, doubling down means to increase your initial bet twofold, usually when the player is confident that their hand can win. Sit down at the Blackjack table at Saint Denis or Blackwater in Red Dead Redemption 2 to try it out for yourself. You’ll need quite a bit of money, especially if you don’t win the hand after doubling down, but once you understand the rules a bit more, you’ll have a good shot at completing this challenge over time.

Gambler 3 - Win 3 games of Five Finger Fillet

You can play five finger fillet with several gang members at camp for a small entry fee of $1. To win, you need to beat your opponents record time at alternating the knife between your fingers by pressing the telegraphed buttons as quickly as possible. It may take a few tries, but you should have this challenge beat within minutes.

Gambler 4 - Bust one poker location out in each location (Flatneck Station, Saint Denis, Valentine)

To "bust" in Poker means to force another competitor out of money so they have to leave the table and the game altogether, and you only need to bust one player out at each table in the three named locations to complete this challenge. The best way to do this is to cajole someone into going 'all in' by raising the stakes to a considerate level. If you win, they'll have to call it. If you lose, no worries, just rejoin the game and try again until you finish the challenge.

Gambler 5 - Win 3 rounds of dominoes without drawing any tiles against 2 or fewer opponents

To win dominoes, you need to get rid of all your tiles as quickly as possible, but will be forced to draw one whenever you can't play your turn. You can compete in rounds of dominoes with gangmates back at home camp, which is the best place to finish this challenge as the entry fee is only a single dollar.

Gambler 6 - Beat the Blackjack dealer in two locations (Rhodes and Van Horn)

Find the Blackjack table in both the towns of Rhodes and Van Horn to begin this challenge. To beat the dealer, you'll need to place a bet and win the hand against them during each round, so make sure you have enough money to begin the gamble in the first place.

Gambler 7 - Beat the five finger fillet player in every location (Strawberry, Valentine, Van Horn)

Five finger fillet requires you to press a series of buttons quickly in succession as Arthur navigates the knife between his fingers. To complete this challenge, you'll need to beat your opponent at every named location by besting their record times.

Gambler 8 - Win three hands of Blackjack with three hits or more

A "hit" in Blackjack means asking for another card to add to your hand, which can be risky, as if you go over 21 then the dealer wins by default. Still, you'll need three rounds with three hits for this challenge, so it may take some time (and money) before this one is complete. Only ask for another card when your total number is low enough to take the hit, and cross your fingers that the hit won't bring you over the 21 limit.

Gambler 9 - Win three games of dominoes in a row

Simple and straightforward enough. Just keep playing dominoes back at camp as best you can until you score a hat trick. If you're struggling for wins, use the in-game rulebook for advice on domino tips and strategies for securing a victory.

Gambler 10 - Win three hands of Poker in a row

Just like Gambler 9, this challenge requires three consecutive victories of a single game type but, unlike dominoes, Poker is a lot harder to win when luck is such a big factor. Once you have enough money to play at least ten rounds or more in succession, join a lowball poker table like the one at Valentine and keep participating until a hat-trick comes your way. With that, the Gambler Challenge set will be done and dusted, and hopeful you won't have lost too much money along the way.

