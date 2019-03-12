Red Dead Online Beta adds Spoils of War showdown mode

The Red Dead Online Beta continues to evolve at greased possum's pace, adding a new competitive showdown mode this week called Spoils of War. Rockstar Games calls it a "frontier take on capture-style multiplayer," we call it a reason to round up the posse and get back in the saddle.

"In Spoils of War, 2-16 players compete in this team-based mode to defend their stockpile and raid each other’s," says Rockstar. "Each team must steal loot from their opponent's base and return it to theirs, while defending their own stash. Whichever team steals the most by the end of the match wins. You can take on this new Showdown mode across a variety of locations including Fort Mercer and Valentine."

Players will get a 20% XP boost on all Showdown Modes, and an extra bonus of 8 Dynamite Arrows for winning a Spoils of War match.

As well as the new mode there are new clothes - available for a limited time - in the Wheeler, Rawson & Co Catalogue. There's a Tasman Outfit for the gentlemen, and a new Danube Outfit and Hitched Skirt for the ladies. Tied Pants, a Winter Shotgun Coat, a Gardenia Hat and a Squat Stovepipe Top Hat are your gender neutral options.

To check out the new mode just head into the game, check out the Featured Series tile in the Red Dead Online Beta launch menu, through the Quick Join option in the your menu, or by hunting for a Featured Series signpost on your in-game map.

