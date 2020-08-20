Razer sale now on at Amazon UK: save big on some of the best peripherals

There's never a bad time for a Razer sale, and these here are excellent examples of them. As part of Amazon Gaming Week, Razer has slashed the prices of a bunch of cool and quality gaming peripherals. You can see all of the deals at Razer's Amazon UK storefront.

We might not see such low prices again until the traditional winter sale period, so now is a great time to capitalise on the Razer sale and spruce up your setup. Note that these deals run until 23.59pm BST on the 26th August.

While not as many discounts are prevalent, our US readers should head over to Razer's Amazon US storefront to see what deals are live there.

Even though it might be tempting to wait for the aforementioned end-of-year sales madness, I'm not sure these Razer deals will go any lower on the same items then. These really are some great prices. Because the sale covers most of what Razer is famous for in terms of peripherals - headsets, mice, and keyboards - it's not one to miss.

As ever, though, it'll pay to act quickly if you like the look of anything. Such is its popularity, Razer gear always flies off the shelves when it's discounted.

The main highlights are below but I should draw a few to your immediate attention - firstly, the Razer Viper Ultimate mouse which is just £103.99 on Amazon right now. That's a massive saving of £46 and basically a third off the list price, thus getting a whole load of quality gaming mouse for your money. Elsewhere, one of our favorite headsets, the Razer Kraken (in Black), is down to a mere £46.99 from its normal price of 80 quid. This is excellent value as the price creeps toward half price and it'll serve you across all your devices. And lastly, the 'regular' but still excellent BlackWidow keyboard is going for just £71.99, which represents nearly 60 pounds off its normal price. Truly excellent value, and great for those looking for an entry-level - but still genuinely quality - mechanical gaming keyboard.

Check out the long list of deals below, and remember that the deals end at 23.59pm 26th August.

UK Razer deals

Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse | £149.99 £103.99 on Amazon UK

The Viper Ultimate is an excellent wireless mouse. It'll serve you very well indeed whatever hand you use, and particularly so if shooters are your games of choice. Getting one with this price cut is a total bargain given it's a new mouse to the market. You can read more in our Razer Viper Ultimate review.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse | £169.99 £120.99 on Amazon UK

Joining the Viper Ultimate in the 'premium goods going for much less' end of the spectrum, this Basilisk Ultimate is seriously good. Highlights included HyperSpeed, 11 programmable buttons, and an Optical Focus and Sensor - all the things that separate such premium mice from the rest. This also comes with the charging station which is great and adds a nice bit of tidy desk furniture to your setup. View Deal

Razer Basilisk X wireless gaming mouse | £59.99 £39.98 at Amazon UK

This is a steal. Getting a quality Razer mouse for just 40 quid is a great way to add a cheap gaming mouse to your setup, or use a gaming one for a work set up. Great gift material, too.View Deal

Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse | £89.99 £60.99 at Amazon UK

This excellent Razer deal will bag you a top wired mouse for a whole third off. Amazing value, and it'll serve you well for all kinds of gaming, has 9 programmable mechanical buttons, and it's tremendously quick with a DPI of 16,000.View Deal

Razer Nari wireless gaming headset | £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon UK

I use the Razer Nari Ultimate variant, so can testify to the quality of this headset series: they really are some of the best gaming headsets available right now. The 'regular' Nari is very much worth a go at this price, for sure, and you'll bag you all its glorious features, sound, options, and excellent unique THX Spatial sound. You can also save on the further streamlined Nari Essential which is at £66.99 right - reduced from £99.99.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow keyboard | £129.99 £71.99 on Amazon UK

If you are looking for a full-sized beast, then this is a great deal on a wicked keyboard. I used to use this keyboard every day as well as for games and can testify to its quality. One of the best entry-level mechanical gaming keyboards - and for a bargain right now! IF you like the BlackWidow range you can soak up more info in our Razer BlackWidow Elite review.View Deal

Because you're getting strong contenders for best gaming keyboard and the best gaming mouse with this Razer sale, it's definitely worthy of some attention. Again, make sure you pick up anything you want before the deals end when each of them does.

