Massive Razer Blade gaming laptop sale saves you up to $200 - but hurry, there's limited stock

Thanks to the back to school offers flying around at the moment, you can save up to $200 on top-tier laptops in this Razer Blade sale. That includes powerful models like the Razer Blade 15, 15 Advanced, and Razer Blade Pro 17. You'll also get a free copy of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition with certain models.

Razer Blade sale: Save $200 on Razer gaming laptops

It may not be the only suite of discounts Razer's offering right now, but the Razer Blade sale is definitely the best. For starters, the Razer Blade 15 with an i7-10750H processor and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card has been discounted by $200 to $1,599.99. Meanwhile, the more powerful Razer Blade 15 Advanced has dropped from $2,600 to $2,399.99 (it has an i7-10875H CPU and an RTX 2070 SUPER with Max-Q GPU). Finally, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is also $2,399.99 instead of $2,600. It's packing an i7-10875H CPU and RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. Not bad value for $200 less, all things considered.

Each one of the options above has its advantages, but if you can stretch the budget you'll notice a real difference with the Advanced and Pro laptops. These Razer Blades are well set up for the next generation of gaming with ray tracing and more - they're somewhat more future-proofed than the 15, although that one's still pretty great nonetheless. These really are amongst what we'd rank as some of the best gaming laptops money can buy too.

For the full breakdown, check out the offers below.

Razer Blade 15 | $1,800 $1,599.99 on Razer.com

This more entry-level Razer Blade is still a pretty stunning mix of components; it packs a hefty i7-10750H processor with a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, and that combo will tear through most modern games with ease. $200 off doesn't hurt, either.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced | $2,600 $2,399.99 on Razer.com

The 15 Advanced kicks things up a notch compared to its less powerful sibling. In fact, it knocks games out of the park with an i7-10875H CPU and an RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card with Max-Q. That's quite the combo, and a good way to future-proof yourself.View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 | $2,600 $2,399.99 on Razer

The ultimate Razer Blade offers a mighty i7-10875H 8-core processor and an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card for superb graphics. That'll serve you well for years to come, playing modern games at high settings without breaking a sweat.View Deal

