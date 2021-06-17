PS5 system update beta sign ups are now live

A PS5 system update beta program has now been opened for anyone to apply for.

As was announced by PlayStation earlier today, the PS5 system software beta program has now been opened for anyone to sign up for. Per the tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account that you can see just below, you can enter the beta program by following the link just below.

Sign up for the first PS5 system software beta program: https://t.co/lbwHlsWh9B pic.twitter.com/1lL9ETSPhUJune 17, 2021 See more

The title of the software beta sign up page seems to indicate that a major update is coming to the console later this year. "Later this year, we’re rolling out another major system update packed with new features, and we want your help testing them out!" PlayStation senior vice president of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino writes on the PlayStation Blog.

"Registration is open to players over the age of 18 in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France," the PlayStation Blog post by Nishino continues. "By signing up, you could be among the first to put new features to the test and provide essential feedback that will help guide their development."

The blog post goes on to state that by signing up, you aren't necessarily guaranteed to be included in the beta system. If you are included however, you'll receive an email detailing instructions on how to download the beta version of the next system software update to hit the PS5.

The PS5 has seen several system software updates since it originally launched last year in November 2020. A smaller PS5 update just last week fixed a bug relating to the DualSense controller, while a previous larger patch in April significantly improved the controller's haptic feedback functions when using backwards compatible games, as well as enabling extended storage units to work with the new-gen console.

Right now, it's not yet known what the bigger update that Sony has planned later this year could be. Could PlayStation be planning a big revision of the new-gen console's home page, or overhauling the user interface to give it a fresh look?

Right now, it's not yet known what the bigger update that Sony has planned later this year could be. Could PlayStation be planning a big revision of the new-gen console's home page, or overhauling the user interface to give it a fresh look?