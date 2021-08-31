PS5 restock: where to find the console now and as we head into September

PS5 restocks have seen more activity throughout August than some would have anticipated with GameStop and Target being updated frequently (relatively speaking) in the US with fresh supply. It's likely, therefore, that new PS5 stock drops could happen today or tomorrow at those online stores, given their track record and if the rumors on social media are to be believed.

Historically, Tuesdays aren't known as the busiest days for PS5 restocks to occur, but online stores such as Amazon and Best Buy have been known to drop units off early in the week in the past. Things have been a little quiet from Walmart recently, but given that the retailer normally circulates the console in waves, we'd say that it's possible that a PS5 restock could be around the corner.

Gamestop tends to have PS5 restocks early-to-midweek, though some of these restock events are for Pro members only, meaning you would need to be subscribed to the store's $15 per year service to be eligible - not necessarily a bad move give the benefits on offer, including early tip-offs on PS5 stock drops. Public restocks normally go live an hour or two afterward in limited quantities so it's not impossible for non-Pro members to get one too.

Should you be lucky enough to find stock available at certain online retailers (US or UK), more often than not you'll be waiting in a queue in order to wait your turn to have a chance at buying the system. Now, when you get through the queue, the standalone console purchases are the most competitively fought over, and subsequently are snapped up first, so it's worth aiming for a bundle that comes with the best PS5 headset or best PS5 games, or similar, as these bundles often hang around for way longer. A larger investment, but an increased chance of getting one it remains.

Also, make sure you have your payment information and delivery address punched in pre-emptively if you can; there's nothing worse than getting to the front of the line and losing out because you couldn't find your debit card in the time window provided.

If you want to get your hands on a PS5 restock sooner rather than later, patience and perseverance are imperative to achieve your goal. By this, we mean that playing the long game and keeping eagle-eyed about things is going to be immeasurably more rewarding than paying over the odds to scalpers online just for the privilege of having your PS5 console at home early.

Just as a reminder, a PS5 should cost you either $499 for the disc model and $399 for the digital edition in the US and £450 and £360 in the UK respectively. What's more, if you are thinking of shelling out extra for the system, ensure that the purchase is part of a bundle packed in some with exclusive games or the best PS5 accessories.

Most importantly, always buy from a trusted, reliable store; never purchase a console from the likes of social media resellers or any other unreliable storefronts online.

Should you be able to pick up your new PS5 console today, make sure you get the absolute best picture quality to take advantage of all that power with the best TV for PS5 you can buy.