PS5 restock - there could be multiple opportunities to grab the console today

Another day, another PS5 restock merry-go-round. Or PS5 stock chase. Or whatever you want to call it. It's an important - and frustrating - one regardless, and we think there might well be a chance for some folks to be successful today with rumors of some retailers, both in the US and the UK, going live later on.

Cutting to the chase, and keeping it very succinct for those of you who are limited on time, we'd keep an eye out for Amazon, Target, and possibly Walmart in the US. As for the UK, we'd prioritise Game and Amazon.

Speaking of the UK, a PS5 restock is perhaps more imminent here - heavy rumors indicate that Game will drop this morning. The retailer updated the 'release' dates for their bundles and listings earlier this week, and that's a sure-fire sign of an incoming PS5 restock or PS5 deals in general.

What's more, Very and Argos went yesterday (Wednesday) so we know UK retailers have some PS5 restocks and units swirling about distribution centers right now. This is obviously encouraging! Let's hope that Amazon UK drops too and it'll be well worth camping on all these UK retailers today as one restock can lead to flashes of extra or unfulfilled stock the following day or so.

In the US, the greatest of shocks (sort of) occurred yesterday as Amazon US dropped a bunch of PS5s out of the blue. This is now a bonafide rare occurrence so was kind of a big deal. What this also means is that any orders that were placed yesterday but have failed since may well appear as flashes of a PS5 restock today. That's why it's well worth checking Amazon US regularly today.

And remember, while we're seeing stock hold ever so slightly longer in the UK, it's best to act swiftly and efficiently no matter what. And if you get sent to any virtual waiting rooms or queues, be patient and don't spam the refresh button - that could cost you your place.

Where appropriate, as always, aim for bundles too. These are always slower to go (despite everyone learning this is the case in the last 8 months or so). Plus, it's often just nicer and more satisfying to get a game or extra DualSense thrown in with your new console.

For more info on which stores are most likely to come up with the PS5 restock goods, don't forget to visit our PS5 stock guide.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

The full-fat, best choice (we think) console. This is the one that has a 4K Blu-ray disc drive, so you'll be able to enjoy both physical games and Blu-rays, as well as digital media. It costs a bit more in its initial outlay, but physical games tend to be cheaper in the long run.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

This version of the PS5 is a tempting offer; it doesn't have a disc drive so you save a fair bit of wedge upfront compared to the full PS5, but you still get exactly the same specs and configuration. Nice. Though going digital-only on games can be more expensive, there are more and more offers and deals on the PS Store than ever so you should be all set.

View Deal

PS5 restock retailer list

Once your PS5 is on its merry way, be sure to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5 if you want the top audio-visual experience to go alongside your new pride and joy. And if you find yourself running out of storage capacity further down the line, then our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides will be of use.