PS5 controller patent suggests DualShock 5 will monitor your sweat and heart rate

Another PS5 patent has surfaced, seemingly confirming that Sony's next-gen controller, the DualShock 5, can use biofeedback technology to monitor a user's heart rate and sweat secretion levels, and adjust gameplay accordingly.

As originally discovered by Respawn First, the patent refers to the controller's use of "biofeedback information to select between one or more options presented in a piece of content without the user having to provide further input", mentioning electrodermic activity as a yardstick for monitoring player response.



If you fancy it, you can check out the patent here.

Read more (Image credit: Insomniac) PS5 specs – what's inside the next-generation PlayStation console?

Accompanying images show the DualShock 5, formerly revealed by a number of previously leaked patents, using its handles as receptors for monitoring this "biofeedback", and presumably exploiting its new haptic technology to cater the experience to the player in light of this information.

"There is a desire in computer gaming to provide an immersive and highly interactive experience for players, so as to enhance the enjoyment of the player," continues the patent description, explaining that "this has become of particular interest with the increasing availability of head-mounted displays," suggesting PS5 VR could also be involved with this new feature.

Indeed, a discovered patent last week has implied that Sony is also developing finger tracking controllers for its next generation of virtual reality gear. That said, a patent is by no means evidence of the final product, so don't expect your day one PS5 to necessarily be in tune with your sweat levels at launch. Still, it's an interesting new feature for a piece of hardware that we still know relatively little about. Could that PS5 February reveal event still be on the cards?

