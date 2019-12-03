PS4 Cyber Week deals 2019 UK

The deals aren’t over. There are plenty of PS4 Cyber Week offers to get excited about now the dust has settled on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers are cutting prices on games, bundles, controllers, and accessories, so if you missed out on something over the weekend, then chances are it’s probably still available – and we’ve rounded up the best PS4 Cyber Week deals for you down below.

But you’ve got to be quick. While we’re constantly updating the PS4 Cyber Week page (so bookmark and keep checking back!), the deals aren’t sticking around for long. If you see something, it’s about time you snap it up before it’s lost forever. Cyber Week may last all week, but the discounts are constantly on rotation or being pulled entirely. If you have your heart set on something – such as a PS4 Pro – and it’s at a price you’re happy with, then you’ll want to be adding it to your virtual cart ASAP. Speaking of which, here’s today current best PS4 Cyber Week saving.

Best deal today (Image credit: Ubisoft) Get two select games for £30 at Argos

Grab two PS4 games from an awesome selection for just £30 over at Argos. Hurry, you'll want to get in there before stock runs out on all of the really good games!

We've got all the best bundle deals at the top of this page, with all the cheapest prices on PS4 games and accessories - like the best PS4 headsets - below that. In all, if you're looking to go PlayStation and get yourself fully kitted out, there is everything you need right here. And if you need more advice, we've got a list of the best PS4 games ever, so you can decide how to start building your game library. Finally, if you need more space to store all your games, be sure to check our guide to PS4 external hard drives, for an affordable way to expand your storage.

Best Cyber Week game deals across the web

Best PS4 Cyber Week deals

God of War PS4 | £15.99 at Currys (save £14)

Another excellent PS4 exclusive, God of War is significantly cheaper at Argos, so you can pick up a bunch of brilliant titles for cheap if you're new to the PS4 platform.View Deal

Best PS4 Pro console deals

If your budget can stretch to it, the PS4 Pro is where you want to invest your cash. It's the only PS4 able to display games in 4K resolution, and it's packed with more powerful tech that improves how they look and feel. Check out the widget below to see all the latest, lowest deals.

Best PS4 Slim console deals

The PS4 Slim is the ideal entry-level console; it's affordable, sleek, and plays every current PS4 game in 1080p HD (it also moonlights as a Blu-ray player). Yes, this particular model can't display games in 4K unlike the PS4 Pro, but it is a whole lot cheaper. If you're new to PlayStation and/or want a gift in time for Christmas, the Slim is perfect.

PS4 Cyber Week accessories

Cyber Week is also a great opportunity to pick up some must-have accessories at a much lower price than normal. That includes headsets, controllers, hard drives, and more. We've rounded up the best of them here.

PS4 Cyber Week games

Although a lot of the best Cyber Week bargains revolve around hardware or accessories, you can also get some excellent game deals if you keep an eye out. We've got the ball rolling with the best offers out there right now, and you'll find these below.

FIFA 20 | £36.99 on Amazon (save £18)

Show off your football skills on the pitch and compete in the UEFA champions league, UEFA Europa League and UEFA super cup for the cheapest price we've seen.View Deal

PS4 Cyber Week deals - when are more coming?

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday now gone, you can look forward to extra PS4 Cyber Week deals from December 3 'til December 6. In fact, you can expect discounts on PS4s, games, accessories, and just about everything else that can be sold at retail to start rolling out into the weekend. Do some research, and see how much you can save.

This is the time of year that your plans will pay off, because if you see something that looks good, you'll want to snap it up ASAP before everybody else can buy out the stock. As an example, last Cyber Monday, some deals pushed a PS4 Slim with Spider-Man for £199, when the game was only a couple of months old, and it sold out in a matter of minutes. You need to be sharp and if you know you want a console, just grab one early.

