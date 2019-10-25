How to pre-order The Last of Us 2

The excitement of having a firm release date was brief, but the important thing is that we can all still pre-order The Last of Us 2. The delayed release date of May 29 2020 doesn't feel quite as close as the February date that was temptingly, and briefly, dangled before us after the last state of play announcement, but it's not too much longer to hold out. Generally a few more months can only be a good thing for everyone as it means an even more Naughty Dog-standard finished product and more time for the devs to execute it with as less crunch as possible. Anyway, we'll take it. The State of Play event that came in September presented us with another excellent trailer that has given us excellent footage. This time it blessed us with with more information about what seems to directly happen that kiss, and it really feels like we have a better handle on what's going on in the story. Or at least are in a slightly better position to speculate as to what might happen. Remember, Naughty Dog always have something up their sleeve such is the quality of their storytelling.

However, more importantly - and maybe in an attempt to temper the disappoint of a delay with an injection of excitement - we can now preorder The Last of Us 2 and get back to Ellie and Joel's world as soon as possible and with some extra goodies to boot. There's a whole host of editions available and plenty of us here at GamesRadar+ have already pulled the trigger on one or two. You can see why below, as we've laid out the details on each edition with some advice, below, so you can make the most informed and appropriate decision for you on how to preorder The Last of Us 2.

Get the best Last of Us 2 pre-order deals

The usual retailers are taking The Last of Us 2 pre-orders. Straight off the bat, it's worth noting that if you pre-order any edition of The Last of Us Part II, you’ll receive two in-game bonuses at launch: an Ammo Capacity Upgrade which will grant Ellie more bullets for her pistol, and a Crafting Training Manual bonus that'll provide you with access to new crafting recipes and upgrades.

Just to temper the excitement a little with some relentlessly grown-up advice (I know, I'm sorry), and as an important initial public service announcement, the Ellie Edition looks out of stock or unavailable at the moment - though we would expect this to change soon as it is an absolutely brilliant package. Unfortunately, the other bad-news right now is that pre-order links are a still a little light on options for our UK readers or from UK retailers. We'd except that to change soon too though as more details and information filter down their way over the Atlantic.

If you need a refresh of the story so far, the original game is free to PS Plus members this month.

The Last of Us 2 pre-orders - Ellie Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The mother of all pre-orders and probably the best way to celebrate The Last of Us Part II - and Ellie. The Ellie Edition gets you: a full-sized, fully functional recreation of Ellie’s backpack, a beautifully crafted 12” Ellie statue, a life-sized replica of Ellie’s bracelet, a custom SteelBook case, 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse, a set of six enamel pins, lithograph art print, a set of five stickers, an embroidered patch, and a 7” vinyl record featuring music from the original soundtrack.

In terms of digital goods, the Ellie Edition comes with a voucher for a PS4 dynamic theme, a set of six PSN avatars, a digital soundtrack, and a digital version of the mini art book - as well as those general pre-order bonuses we mentioned above. An actual backpack? A quality vinyl soundtrack? A statuette? Artbook, pins and stickers and replica items? These guys get pre-orders and special editions of games.

The bad news for US readers is that some of the major players seem to have run out of stock. The links below will guide you to exactly the right laces and pages but we may see out of stock or coming soon or unavailable placeholders depending on timing and stock levels. It seems to be a bit hit and miss at the moment, but keep checking back with these links.

The Last of Us 2 pre-orders - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

For those who can't quite stretch to the Ellie Edition, the Collector's Edition runs a close second and still offers a whole host of goodies. This edition will bag you the 12” Ellie statue, the replica of Ellie’s bracelet, custom SteelBook case, 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse, the six pins, lithograph art print, and a set of five stickers. The Collector’s Edition also comes with the same voucher as the Ellie edition which will bag you those digital goodies of a PS4 dynamic theme, the six PSN avatars, the digital soundtrack, and the digital version of the mini art book. Again, that's on top of the digital bonuses you get by pre-ordering any edition. Nice.

Several of the UK GamesRadar+ team will be hankering for this one. And in the UK the Collector's Edition is going to be a GAME exclusive. However, stock will continue to fluctuate as this is the highest-profile edition available to pre-order in the UK and the only place to do it.

The Last of Us 2 pre-orders - Special Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

Coming in at a very tempting $80 (and probably about the same in pounds), the Special Edition is a little more restrained than the Ellie Edition and Collector's Edition but incredibly tempting nonetheless. The Special Edition bags you the SteelBook copy of the physical game, the 48-page miniature art book, the PS4 dynamic theme and the six PSN avatars. Once again, you'll get those in-game bonuses for pre-ordering the Special Edition.

The Last of Us 2 pre-orders - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The most modest version of the game, but still one that will likely fly off the shelves faster than the most delicious hot cakes. The Standard Edition gets you just that: the standard physical game. However, you will also get the two in-game bonuses from pre-ordering any edition. And - hoorah! - this is the edition we can definitely find a live link for in the UK currently! Thus, this is the best way for our UK pals to nail down a copy today to ensure you'll get it as early as possible.

Also, it's worth noting that there is a special digital version exclusive avatar - designed around Ellie's instantly recognisable Fern frond tattoo - available for those of you who prefer to go disc-less and get the digital versions of the game.

The Last of Us 2 pre-orders - Other items

(Image credit: Sony)

There are a few other bits and bobs coming our way as part of the recent Outbreak Day that will further celebrations of the The Last of Us Part II and everything that is going to make it a genuine classic of our time. You can read our round up of all that came out of the recent announcement here, and we'll update this page when they become available too. At the moment, the blue vinyl soundtrack that comes with the Ellie Edition above, has popped up on Amazon by itself. This is likely to be highly sought after so consider it a must-have for those interested in the probably excellent game soundtrack by Gustavo Santaolalla.

As was revealed on Outbreak Day, there's also an art book coming just after the game's release. This 200-page nailed-on excellent book will be released on March 3rd but you can pre-order it now.

Yup, here we are again, UK readers. This hasn't popped up in the UK yet so it's only for our US chums at the moment. But naturally, we'll get this up here as soon as it is - along with any extra The Last of Us Part II goodies that pop up in the future. However, you could give the soundtrack from the original game a stream or a purchase in the meantime; it is still truly an excellent listen and will stir up those feels for sure. However, there are pre-order pages for the art book, both digital and hardcover.

Getting the most out of The Last of Us 2

There is no doubt that the very best way to play The Last of Us Part II is going to be with as optimised a PlayStation setup as you can possibly manage. This means, at the very least, you'll want to check out the best PS4 Pro deals to ensure you have the top PS4 model to make the most of the game's incredible visuals. Speaking of which, definitely consider one of the best gaming TVs to bask in the glory of those landscapes and environments as well. And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system that will fill the room with the game's audio or go for one of the best PS4 headsets. Naughty Dog are advocates of 3D audio which was present in Uncharted 4 and only accessible with Sony's official PS4 Platinum headset - which is also excellent - so you might want to consider that particular set of cans to soak up every audio cue and every note of Gustavo Santaolalla's wonderful music.