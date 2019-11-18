Potential PS5 controller patent reveals first look at the DualShock 5

A new patent from Sony Interactive appears to have leaked images of the PS5 controller a year ahead of the next-gen PlayStation console's official launch in Holiday 2020.

The design sketches - as first spotted by VGC - were published on the Japanese Patent Office today, and while no official mention of the DualShock 5 is made, the images corroborate with everything we've heard about the upcoming accessory until now.

(Image credit: JPO)

Read more (Image credit: Insomniac) PS5 specs – what's inside the next-generation PlayStation console?

If this patent is to be taken at face value, the PS5 controller will remove the DualShock 4's light bar while modifying the size of the triggers and sticks and adding what appears to be a USB port where the headphone jack currently is situated for PS4 players.

A comparative breakdown on ResetEra, which includes all of the leaked images, reveals that that DualShock 5 also seems to feature an in-built microphone which wraps around the controller's underbelly. Could this be part of Sony's pivot towards more robust streaming infrastructure on the PS5?

Of course, it's also possible that Sony is developing a new DualShock 4 controller for the PlayStation 4, similar to Microsoft's Elite Controller on the Xbox One, but the idea of releasing it this close to the next-generation seems implausible. That said, while images of the PS5 devkit have leaked online, none so far have included its accompanying controller, so it's hard to verify why Sony have filed this particular patent.

In other PS5 news, rumours of Horizon Zero Dawn 2 have heightened of late, with a new job listing for a sequel to the action RPG, suggesting it could be in the works as a PS5 launch game for next year. Meanwhile, Sony has confirmed that a number of Black Friday PS VR deals 2019 , so keep an eye out for them over the coming weeks if you're interested in picking one up.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2019 and beyond, or watch our latest episode of Dialogue Options below.