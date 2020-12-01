Pokemon Go XL Candy explained: How to get more XL Candies and what they're used for

Pokemon Go XL Candy is a brand new item and mechanic added to the game with the latest Go Beyond update. It's essentially a way to boost a Pokemon's level beyond 40 in Pokemon Go, but it's harder to acquire than normal candy, for reasons we'll get onto below. So if you're wondering exactly how Pokemon Go XL Candy works and how you can get some more, keep reading.

Pokemon Go XL Candy explained

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Pokemon Go Beyond update has raised the in-game level cap to 50, meaning that your Pokemon can get stronger alongside your player levelling up. But you don't need to wait until you hit level 50 to get a Pokemon to that power; as long as you have enough XL Candy, you can level up a Pokemon that far as soon as you hit level 40.

XL Candy shares a lot of similarities with normal Candy, along with Mega Energy that was introduced earlier in 2020. It's not a blanket item like the ones in your inventory; it's specific to Pokemon families, so Squirtle XL Candy will only work on Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise for example.

Levelling up one Pokemon from level 40 to 41 will cost 10 XL Candy. This amount is the same for every Pokemon (although shadow Pokemon cost slightly more and Purified Pokemon a little less), but the total XL Candy you need increases per level. To get one Pokemon to level 50 will cost 148 XL Candy. See the table below for the exact values (including the stardust needed), thanks to /u/lewymd over on the /r/TheSilphRoad subreddit.

Pokemon Go XL Candy requirements Level XL Candy Stardust CP Multiplier 41 10 10k 0.7953 42 10 11k 0.8003 43 12 11k 0.8053 44 12 12k 0.8103 45 15 12k 0.8153 46 15 13k 0.8203 47 17 13k 0.8253 48 17 14k 0.8303 49 20 14k 0.8353 50 20 15k 0.8403

How to get XL Candy in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

It's safe to say that acquiring enough XL Candy to level up a specific Pokemon to level 50 won't happen in a day or two. There are multiple ways to get XL Candy, but getting a total of 148 per Pokemon isn't easy.

The first and main method of acquiring XL Candy is to catch more Pokemon. You have a chance of receiving 1-3 XL Candy per catch. It won't happen every time you catch a Pokemon, but it's frequent enough that it becomes a reliable way of earning XL Candy... if you can find the right Pokemon to catch in the first place.

There's also a chance you receive XL Candy by hatching eggs, as does transferring Pokemon to Professor Willow. Trading Pokemon with another player can give each of you XL Candy too, but at the time of writing this function has been disabled while Niantic balances it, but will be re-enabled in future.

Finally, you can convert normal candy into XL Candy, but the rate is 100 candy to one XL Candy. That's not great at all, so we wouldn't recommend it. Rare XL Candy exists in the game, but is incredibly hard to acquire, as it seems to drop only when levelling up past level 40, with just a couple per level.

As far as we know, the best way to level up standard wild Pokemon to level 50 is by catching as many of them as possible and transferring them to Professor Willow. This does make legendaries almost impossible to reach level 50, but as time goes on, Niantic is sure to introduce new ways to earn XL Candy.

