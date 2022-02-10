Pokemon Go Valentine Day event, start time, how to catch Flabebe and more

The Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event is ready to let trainers enjoy in its annual event celebrating the holiday of love. This year Pokemon Go trainers will have a few days to encounter and catch plenty of red and pink-colored Pokemon as well as have a Pokemon debut in the mobile game. Flabebe, the Fairy-type Pokemon of the Kalos region, will make its Pokemon Go debut with this year’s Valentine’s Day event along with its two evolutions.

Fans who remember the games that Flabebe debuted in, Pokemon X and Y, will know that the Fairy-type and its evolutions come in different forms, but we’ll get into how trainers can get them in our handy guide that includes when the event begins, and everything else Pokemon Go players need to know.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2022 Start Time

The 2022 Valentine’s Day event will begin Thursday, February 10 at 10 a.m local time and ends Monday, February 14 at 8 p.m. local time.

How to Catch and Evolve Flabebe in Pokemon Go

Trainers will find Flabebe in the wild in Pokemon Go starting with the 2022 Valentine’s Day event.

There are three different forms for this tiny Fairy-type Pokemon based on the colored flower it’s holding.

Red Flower, Blue Flower, White Flower, Orange Flower and Yellow Flower Flabebe will all be available in the wild, but which one trainers can find depends on the region they live in.

Blue Flower Flabebe will appear in the Asia-Pacific region

will appear in the Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabebe will appear in the Americas

will appear in the Americas Red Flower Flabebe will appear in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Orange and White Flower Flabebe will be rare encounters in the wild, but both will be available for all trainers regardless of region.

To evolve Flabebe, trainers need 25 candy to get a Floette. Floette needs 100 candy after earning 20 hearts with it as your buddy. Both evolutions will share the same color as the Flabebe that you catch and evolve.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Which Pokemon Can You Catch During Valentine’s Day 2022 Event

In addition to the variety of Flabebe, trainers will be able to find the following Pokemon in the wild: Chansey, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Woobat, and Natural Form Furfrou. Miltank, Audino and Alomomola will also appear in the wild, but are rare spawns so trainers need to keep an eye out for them.

Raids will also change with the start of the Valentine’s Day event. Here are the various Raids and which Pokemon will inhabit them.

One-Star: Miltank, Roselia, Audino, Natural Form Furfrou

Miltank, Roselia, Audino, Natural Form Furfrou Three-Star: Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Lickitung, Gardevoir, Gallade

Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Lickitung, Gardevoir, Gallade Five-Star: Registeel

Registeel Mega Raid: Mega Houndoom

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2022 Field Research Tasks

With the start of the Valentine’s Day event, trainers can obtain exclusive Field Research tasks to earn encounters with Luvdisc, Ralts and more.

Here’s the list of tasks and rewards.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Field Research rewards Task Reward Catch 5 Pokemon Luvdisc Catch 20 Luvdisc Alomomola Earn 3 hearts with your buddy Pikachu or Eevee Make 5 great curveball throws in a row Spinda Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon Ralts Win a Raid Frillish

In addition, a Collection Challenge will appear with the start of the event. Here’s the rundown of tasks and rewards.

Challenge 1

Catch a Luvdisc

Catch a Woobat

Catch a Plusle

Catch a Volbeat

Reward: 2000xp, Stardust (x2000), Frillish (male) encounter

Challenge 2

Catch a Luvdisc

Catch a Furfrou

Catch a Minun

Catch an Illumise

Reward: 2000xp, Stardust (x2000), Frillish (female) encounter

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2022 Event Exclusives

During this year’s Valentine’s Day event, Pokemon Go trainers will gain access to a new trim for their Furfrous.

The Heart Trim Furfrou will be able for the duration of the Valentine’s Day event. Trainers will be able to change their Natural Form Furfrou to the Heart Trim variant. To do so, trainers simply need to select their Furfrou in the storage and tap the “Change Form” button to bring up a menu that lists the available Trims. Select the preferred Trim and pay 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

In addition, the Community Day exclusive Charged Move Synchronoise will return for Gardevoir and Gallade during the event. Evolve Kirlia into either form to automatically learn Synchronoise. Gallade and Gardevoir that are caught in Raids during the event will also know this powerful Psychic-type attack.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2022 Event In-Game Bonuses

During the Valentine’s Day event, trainers will be able to enjoy the following in-game bonuses:

Lure Modules last twice as long

Trainers earn double the candy for catching Pokemon

Your buddy Pokemon will bring you items more often

