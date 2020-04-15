Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass: How to get one and how it works

The Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass is a lovely addition to the game as a result of the current unfortunate circumstances happening around the world. Almost everybody is being urged to stay indoors as much as possible, but of course that means peoples ability to play Pokemon Go has been impacted. Niantic has been working on a temporary solution however in the form of the Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass (and some other alterations), which are explained here.

Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass

In our continued efforts to prioritize Pokémon GO experiences that can be enjoyed in individual settings, we’re excited to announce that⭐ Remote Raid Passes⭐ Bonus research tasks⭐ Boost-item stackingand more are coming to #PokemonGO!https://t.co/yNGqNwST1b pic.twitter.com/6VENmx0buqApril 15, 2020

A Remote Raid Pass will allow you to join any raids you can see on the Nearby screen, meaning you don't have to leave the house to physically travel there. Like a Premium or Free Raid Pass , you only need one to enter a raid, and for the time being they work identically. Later down the line however, players participating in raids with a Remote Raid Pass will have a reduced attack power compared to players who are within touching distance of the raid. Pokemon Go is all about getting outside, after all.

Niantic has said that they're going to continue adjusting and altering the Remote Raid Pass mechanics over time, including how many players can join a single raid group remotely along with the ability to raid with friends no matter their location. In order get a Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass, you'll be able to pick up a bundle from the store for the discount price of one (1) coin soon. When you can buy Remote Raid Passes individually, they'll cost 100 coins at the start.

You can read more about the Pokemon Go Remote Raid Passes on the official blog post, which includes details on bonus Field Research tasks, how buddy Pokemon can retrieve gifts from Pokestops for you, and buffs to items like Star Pieces, Lucky Eggs, and Incense.

