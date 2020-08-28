Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions explained including how to Mega Evolve and which Pokemon can do it

The introduction of Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions has been expected for a while and now that it's finally here, we've learned that it doesn't work exactly like it does in the main Pokemon games. Just like most other aspects in the mobile game, Mega Evolution has its own Pokemon Go spin. Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions, from how to Mega Evolve to the Mega Evolution compatible Pokemon.

Learn all about how to get Pokemon Go Mega Energy in our dedicated guide, along with every task and reward for the Pokemon Go A Mega Discovery special research explained.

What is Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go?

(Image credit: Niantic)

First seen in Pokemon X & Y, certain Pokemon have the power to Mega Evolve. This turns them into a more powerful version of themselves temporarily, via the use of stones.

In Pokemon Go, Mega Evolutions are the same at the base level; you can temporarily evolve already-strong Pokemon to make them even more formidable in battle. Rather than utilise stones however, Mega Energy is the way forward here. You can then use the powerful Pokemon in battles, with the time remaining for the Mega form displayed on its page.

Only one Pokemon can be Mega Evolved at a time though, and you cannot Mega Evolve Clone or Shadow Pokemon. You can, however, Mega Evolve shiny Pokemon. Also, check out your Pokedex; there's a new Mega Pokedex to complete, though it won't take long for dedicated players!

How to Mega Evolve in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

In order to Mega Evolve, you first need to collect enough Mega Energy. Everything we know about Mega Energy is explained in our dedicated guide linked in the intro, so once you've read that and obtained some Mega Energy, come back here.

With your Mega Energy acquired, head to the respective Pokemon you want to Mega Evolve. Tap on the button beneath the "Power Up" option and voila! Your Mega Energy will be spent and you'll have a Mega version of that Pokemon for a limited time.

Right now, Mega Evolutions are great for battling in raids, gyms, and against Team Rocket. You can also battle against friends with them in PvP, but you cannot enter the Go Battle League with them... yet. This might change in the future, with Mega Evolution-specific tournaments or leagues. Don't forget to set a Mega Evolution as your buddy for some great photo opportunities too.

Which Pokemon can Mega Evolve in Pokemon Go?

6 Méga Pokémon have been added !#PokémonGO pic.twitter.com/3xinn0aUpOAugust 25, 2020

Right now, four Pokemon can Mega Evolve into five unique Mega Evolutions. Sound confusing? That's because Charizard has two Mega Evolutions, Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y. Blastoise and Venusaur are two of the others, and all of the Kanto starter Mega Evolutions can be obtained through Mega Raids.

The other Pokemon that can Mega Evolve right now is Beedrill, which isn't found in raids. Instead, you have to complete the aforementioned Pokemon Go A Mega Discovery special research, which will give you enough Mega Energy to Mega Evolve Beedrill twice. According to Kelven91 on Twitter, Pidgeot has also been found in the game files, leading us to believe we'll see it in the game soon.

There are loads more Pokemon capable of Mega Evolving in Pokemon lore, but for the time being, these are the only ones in the game. Expect legendary beasts like Mewtwo, Groudon, Rayquaza, and Latias later down the line, along with others like Kangaskhan, Pinsir, Gengar, Blaziken... there are a lot.

That's everything we know about Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions for the time being, but keep your eyes peeled for any more news. September is full of Mega Evolution-themed events, so no doubt we'll learn more as we go along.