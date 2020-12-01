Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge: All the tasks for the new timed research

The Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge is a brand new set of timed research throughout December. It has arrived as part of the Go Beyond update which sees the level cap in-game raised from 40 to 50, so long-time players have more to grind towards. This set of Legacy 40 challenges have been introduced to Pokemon Go for players who have already reached level 40, or reach it before the end of the year. So without further ado, here's the full list of Pokemon Go Legacy 40 challenges.

Pokemon Go Legacy 40 challenges explained

There are four sets of Legacy 40 challenges in total and to be honest, none of them are particularly difficult, especially for level 40 players. If you don't have the Legacy 40 challenges at the moment, as long as you hit level 40 during December, you'll unlock them. You have until December 31 to complete them all and earn the rewards. Reaching level 40 before the end of the year will also earn you the title of "Legacy 40 Trainer" along with a special medal.

Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge: Stage 1

Power up Pokemon 10 times (1,000 Stardust)

(1,000 Stardust) Catch 15 Pokemon (3 Star Pieces)

(3 Star Pieces) Make 5 Nice Throws (1,000 XP)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, Rufflet encounter

Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge: Stage 2

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon (1,000 Stardust)

(1,000 Stardust) Transfer 10 Pokemon (1 Unova Stone)

(1 Unova Stone) Use 15 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon (1,000 XP)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 3 Premium Raid Passes

Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge: Stage 3

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws (1,000 Stardust)

(1,000 Stardust) Win 3 raids (1 Sinnoh Stone)

(1 Sinnoh Stone) Give your buddy 10 treats (1,000 XP)

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 3 Super Incubators, 1,000 XP

Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge: Stage 4

Already complete (5,000 Stardust)

(5,000 Stardust) Already complete (Deino encounter)

(Deino encounter) Already complete (1,000 XP)

Rewards: 5,000 Stardust, Archen encounter, Gyarados hat

