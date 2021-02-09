Pokemon Go Latias and Latios counters: How to defeat the legendary duo in raids

The Eon duo are back in raids, which means that you'll need the best Pokemon Go Latias and Latios counters to take the pair down. You can obtain both Pokemon in raids right now and although they look different – Latias is red while Latios is blue – the raid counters for both legendaries are the same in Pokemon Go. So without further ado, here are the best Pokemon Go Latias and Latios counters, to win raids and increase your chances of finding a shiny, along with possible movesets you may face.

Pokemon Go Latias and Latios counters

Both Latias and Latios are Dragon/Psychic dual-types, which means that while there's no type with a 4x advantage, there are a number of types that deal double damage. Dragon-type moves are mainly the way forward, just be wary if the Latias or Latios you're against knows Dragon-type moves. Here are the best Latias and Latios counters in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Moves Mega Gengar Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Dialga Dragon Breath/Draco Meteor Mega Houndoom Snarl/Foul Play Rayquaza Dragon Tail/Outrage Zekrom Dragon Breath/Outrage Darkrai Snarl/Shadow Ball Salamence Dragon Tail/Draco Meteor Garchomp Dragon Tail/Outrage Reshiram Dragon Breath/Draco Meteor Palkia Dragon Tail/Draco Meteor Dragonite Dragon Breath/Draco Meteor Giratina (Origin) Dragon Tail/Shadow Ball Mega Charizard (X or Y) Dragon Breath/Dragon Claw Gengar Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex/Shadow Ball

Pokemon Go Latias and Latios moveset

Latias and Latios share some moves in their moveset, but not all. The main difference is that Latias can know Thunder, while Latios can know Solar Beam, which means countering Latias with Dragon/Flying-types can prove dangerous. The table below shows the complete Latias and Latios moveset, with the Pokemon name in brackets next to specific moves that are held by that Pokemon only.

Fast Charged Dragon Breath Outrage Zen Headbutt Psychic Charm (Latias) Thunder (Latias) Solar Beam (Latios) Dragon Claw (Latios)

How to catch a shiny Latias and Latios in Pokemon Go

Shiny Latias trades the red for yellow, while shiny Latios ditches the blue for green. So the pair are equally different in shiny form, and when you complete each raid, you have a 1 in 20 chance of encountering a shiny one, which is the equivalent of 5%. What's even better is that shiny legendaries, including Latias and Latios, have a 100% catch rate, so use a Pinap Berry for maximum candy gains.

