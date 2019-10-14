Pokemon Go Halloween event 2019: Shiny Yamask, spooky costumes, and Darkrai

Each yeah, there's a Pokemon Go Halloween event, and the start time and date have just been announced for this year, along with some of the new Pokemon and additions to the game. Lasting for two weeks, this year's Halloween event in Pokemon Go adds two new Pokemon to the game including a level five raid boss, more shadow Pokemon, spooky-cute costumes for four favourites, and so much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Halloween event 2019.

There's not long to wait, because the Pokemon Go Halloween event kicks off at 1pm PDT/4pm EDT/9pm BST on Thursday, October 17. At the time of writing, that's just three days away! It lasts for two weeks until right after Halloween, which means it finishes at the same time on Thursday, November 1.

Pokemon Go Halloween event details

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Pokemon Go Halloween event is introducing a number of changes this year, and first up is Yamask! This Ghost-type Pokemon will be introduced to Pokemon Go for the first time, along with its shiny form, which alters the black and red to blue and gold.

Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle will all be decked out in cute Halloween costumes too! Pikachu is dressed up as Mimikyu, Bulbasaur as Shedinja, Charmander as Cubone, and Squirtle as Yamask. It will even be possible to find these four trick or treaters in their shiny form, but there's no confirmation on whether the costume will also be a different colour or not.

Darkrai, the Dark-type Mythical Pokemon from Gen 4 will also be featuring in level five raids for the duration of the event. It will be widely considered as one of the best Dark-type attackers, so all raiders and PvPers should try their hardest to get ahold of a Darkrai or two.

Spiritomb is also returning for just the second time in Pokemon Go history, as a reward for completing a new special research quest coming to the game. There's no word on what the objectives will be yet but keep your eyes peeled as we'll have a guide to them when they go live on Thursday.

There's a number of other features coming to the game as part of this event, such as passive bonuses, new cosmetic items, and more shadow Pokemon, so make sure you check out the full Pokemon Go blog post to find out more.

