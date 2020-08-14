Pokemon Go Genesect counters: How to get a shiny Genesect during Unova Week

As part of Unova Week, Pokemon Go Genesect counters are going to be needed if you want to take down the Paleozoic Pokemon and possibly catch a shiny Genesect. The last two weeks have seen Rayquaza and Deoxys both feature in the top level raids in Pokemon Go, but now it's Genesect's turn. Read on for all the best Pokemon Go Genesect counters in raids so you know all of the Genesect weaknesses, along with how to catch a shiny Genesect.

How to catch a shiny Genesect

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Genesect will be making its debut during Unova Week and as you can see from the image above, it trades the pure purple colour scheme for a red/pink combo. You'll have a 1/20 chance of encountering a shiny Genesect after completing Genesect raids and if you do find one, make sure you pop a Pinap Berry! Shiny legendaries from raids always have a 100% catch rate, as long as you hit it with the ball and don't miss completely.

Pokemon Go Genesect raid counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Genesect is a Bug-/Steel-type Pokemon, so Pokemon veterans will know what that means; burn baby burn! Fire-type moves will deal a huge 4x damage here, which means that while Genesect may look attempting, a duo with the right Genesect counters can take one down. If you have three players with decent counters, you won't have any troubles whatsoever. Check out the table below for the best Genesect raid counters in Pokemon Go, although any Fire-type moves will do a decent job thanks to the 4x Genesect weakness.

Pokemon Moveset Reshiram Fire Fang/Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin/Overheat Volcarona Fire Spin/Overheat Heatran Fire Spin/Fire Blast Moltres Fire Spin/Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang/Overheat Entei Fire Fang/Overheat Charizard Fire Spin/Blast Burn Blaziken Fire Spin/Blast Burn Flareon Fire Spin/Overheat Infernape Fire Spin/Blast Burn Arcanine Fire Fang/Flamethrower Magmortar Fire Spin/Fire Punch Typhlosion Ember/Blast Burn Salamence Fire Fang/Fire Blast

Taking out Genesect should be fairly simple as far as level five raids go, so good luck trainers!

