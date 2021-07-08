Pokemon Go fifth anniversary collection challenge field research and rewards explained

The Pokemon Go fifth anniversary collection challenge is the latest assignment players have to complete, which involves catching all the listed Pokemon before the time runs out. This one is to celebrate Pokemon Go turning five years old (can you believe it's been five years?!) and requires you to catch all of the starter Pokemon in the game so far, along with a Flying Pikachu. If you're struggling to find all of the Pokemon Go fifth anniversary collection challenge Pokemon in the wild and you want to know which field research rewards to keep and complete to help you earn the medal, keep reading.

Pokemon Go fifth anniversary collection challenge rewards

(Image credit: Niantic)

First up are the Pokemon you need to actually catch for the challenge, along with the rewards you earn for completing the entire thing:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Flying Pikachu

Rewards:

Three Rare Candies, 80 Poke Balls, and a Flying Pikachu encounter.

Pokemon Go fifth anniversary field research tasks and rewards

(Image credit: Niantic)

If you're in dire need of some specific Pokemon to finish off the collection challenge, or you simply want to know which field research tasks to hold onto during this event, then check out the full list of Pokemon Go fifth anniversary research tasks and rewards here:

Catch five Pokemon (Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle)

Use five berries to help catch Pokemon (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile)

Take five snapshots of wild Pokemon (Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip)

Make five great throws (Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup)

Send five gifts to friends (Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott)

Spin five Pokestops or gyms (Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie)

All of the Pokemon featured in this event are attracted to lures too, so if you're missing any and you can't find the right field research task to encounter them, throw down a lure or too. Incense is a handy tool too because all of them can be found in the wild. Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie are also in one-star raids which can be completed solo.

Outside of the collection challenge event, the Pokemon Go fifth anniversary has introduced shiny Darumaka to the game which can be found in the wild, along with reintroducing the Pokemon Go Mystery Box to potentially find a shiny Meltan. There are plenty of other bonuses and gameplay modifiers in play too, all of which can be found on the official Pokemon Go blog post about the event.

