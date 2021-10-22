Pokemon Go Darkrai Raid counters and everything you need to know

These Pokemon Go Darkrai counters will help you defeat the Legendary Pokemon in raids. Darkrai comes from the Sinnoh region, and is returning to Raids in Pokemon Go for a limited time where trainers will be able to catch this powerful ‘mon.

From Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. to Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time, Darkrai will be appearing in Level 5 Raids. And while trainers will want to catch this Legendary Pokemon to add to their collection, not to mention having a chance to encounter a Shiny Darkrai, all Darkrai will also have an exclusive move.

Any Darkrai battled and caught during this two-week period will know the move Sludge Bomb, which will make it harder to battle but also give it a great attack to use in once it's yours. We’ll get into that in more detail down below, but read on for everything you need to know about how to defeat Darkrai in Pokemon Go Raids.

Pokemon Go Darkrai Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Darkrai is a pure Dark-type Pokemon and is weak to Bug, Fighting and Fairy-type attacks similar to others like Mega Absol.

Similar to the counters for Mega Absol, Mega Beedrill is the premier Mega Pokemon to use against Darkrai. Having access to Bug Bit and X-Scissor, both Bug-type attacks, will dwindle Darkrai’s health in no time. Mega Beedrill will also boost the power of every Bug-type move used on every trainers’ team.

Heracross will benefit from this boost and has access to both Fighting and Bug-type moves. Counter is the best Fighting-type Fast attack to use against Darkrai. It also has access to Megahorn, one of the most powerful Bug-type Charged attacks in Pokemon Go.

To round out your team against Darkrai, use Fighting and Fairy-type Pokemon that know Counter or Charm as their Fast moves. Hariyama, Conkeldurr, Lucario and Machamp are the best Fighting-type options. Togekiss and Granbull are the best Fairy-type Pokemon to bring into battle. However, as we alluded to above the addition of Sludge Bomb to Darkrai’s arsenal could make it risky to bring too many Fairy types into battle.

Here is a list of counters to go against Darkrai in Pokemon Go.

Darkrai Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Beedrill Bug Bite and X-Scissor Hariyama Counter and Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Machamp Counter and Dynamic Punch Togekiss Charm and Dazzling Gleam Granbull Charm and Rough Play SirFetchd Counter and Close Combat Heracross Counter and Megahorn Breloom Counter and Dynamic Punch

Pokemon Go Darkrai Moveset

Darkrai has access to two different Fast attacks, but thankfully for Pokemon Go trainers they are both Dark-type moves. Snarl and Feint Attack will do minimal damage to Fighting and Fairy-type Pokemon so bringing them in won’t be too bad. It’s with Darkrai’s Charged attacks that trainers will have to strategize more.

Dark Pulse is the only Dark-type Charged attack that Darkrai uses so if it has it you’ll be ok using Fighting and Fairy types. Fairy types will also resist Darkrai’s Focus Blast attack, which is a Fighting-type move. Shadow Ball is a Ghost-type attack that really only affects trainers who want to use Gardevoir in this battle. Gardevoir, while resisting Darkrai’s Focus Blast is weak to Shadow Ball.

However, Sludge Bomb will do massive damage to any Fairy-type trainers bring into battle. Use the suggested team feature when first entering a Raid to scout what moves Darkrai could bring into battle. If the suggested team doesn’t have any Fairy types, there is a good chance that Darkrai is bringing Sludge Bomb into the battle. Use this to your advantage and you’ll be ok.

Here is every Fast and Charged attack Darkrai can have in Pokemon Go Raids.

Darkrai Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Snarl Shadow Ball Feint Attack Focus Blast Dark Pulse Sludge Bomb

