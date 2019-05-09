How to watch PlayStation's State of Play event

The next State of Play broadcast from PlayStation will start up soon, and you can watch the whole thing right here when it does. To be fair, "the whole thing" will only be about ten minutes long according to Sony, but it's already looking fairly packed with much-anticipated trailers and announcements: Sony has confirmed that it will show off a new look at the MediEvil remake, and there's even good reason to believe that we may see more of the long-since MIA Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

State of Play will broadcast on Thursday, May 9 at 3 pm PDT / 6 pm EDT / 11 pm BST. Before you get your hopes up for any surprise announcements about PS5 (or whatever Sony will call its next-gen console), the blog post announcing this State of Play broadcast specifically said not to expect "any updates relating to our next-generation plans this time". You can catch the full broadcast via the Twitch embed above.

Don't worry if you can't catch the announcements live; Sony will also upload recorded versions after the event concludes. And you'll find coverage of all the biggest announcements waiting for you right here on GamesRadar+ as well.

With this being a relatively short presentation, I wouldn't be surprised if we get one more State of Play event around E3 time with bigger news to share. Just because Sony isn't going to E3 doesn't mean it can't sneak a few announcements in around the same time.