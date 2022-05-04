Viola Davis in talks to reprise her Suicide Squad character in Peacemaker spin-off series

Viola Davis is reportedly in talks to star in a new Peacemaker spin-off series at HBO Max.

Davis would reprise her role as Amanda Waller, the head of the Task Force X program that brings the Suicide Squad together in the 2016 and 2021 movies. The character also made a few brief cameos in Peacemaker season 1, which aired on HBO Max earlier this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the series would build on Waller's appearance in Peacemaker's season finale, although plot details are otherwise being kept tightly under wraps. However, the character has another link to that series, too – Leota Adebayo, played by Danielle Brooks, is Waller's daughter.

Christal Henry is set to write the spin-off, as well as executive producing with The Suicide Squad director and Peacemaker creator James Gunn. Henry previously wrote and produced for the HBO superhero series Watchmen.

Peacemaker has reportedly been a hit for HBO Max, with the streamer saying that the finale had the largest single-day audience of any of their original projects released so far. The series sees John Cena's titular character, an antihero who believes in peace at any cost (no matter how many people he has to kill), take center stage. Alongside Cena, Brooks, and Davis the cast also includes Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, and Chukwudi Iwuji.