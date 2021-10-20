Over 20,000 Sims 4 players ask EA to add gender-neutral pronouns

Over 20,000 The Sims 4 players are formally petitioning EA to add gender-neutral pronouns in an effort to make the game more inclusive.

Back in 2016, The Sims 4 made it so that your Sims' physique, walk style, and tone of voice weren't tied to their gender. A petition quickly gaining steam on Change.org acknowledges the game's existing options for inclusivity, but argues for gender-neutral pronouns to properly refer to Transgender and Non-Binary sims.

"The Sims 4 has come a long way for members of the LGBTQIA2+ community by letting us customize gender options for our sims," reads the petition started by Twitch streamer Momo Misfortune, who is Non-Binary. "However we are still missing representation for our Transgender and Non-Binary sims."

The petition is just a few thousand signatures away from its 25,000 goal, which would make it one of the top-signed on Change. Ultimately, it calls for EA to allow players to choose their Sims' pronouns and for gender-neutral pronouns (they/them) to be included in the options. Alternatively, the petition suggests EA could retroactively change existing dialogue to refer to all Sims using gender-neutral language, though Momo Misfortunate acknowledges the challenges that might pose for translating to other language options.

"Even if this doesn't get added into The Sims 4, I hope by creating this petition it will show EA and The Sims team how something like this would be beneficial to adding into The Sims 5," the petition concludes.

