Best Outriders weapon mods - how to make your guns even more powerful

By

These are our picks for the best Outriders weapon mods

Outriders weapon mods
JUMP TO:

Our picks for the best Outriders weapon mods took a lot of deliberating – after all, there are 94 weapon mods in total to choose from, all of which are listed below – but no matter what class you're using or playstyle you've adopted, these are all solid choices. While there are a number of armor mods in Outriders that are specific to each class based on their skills, every weapon mod in the game can be used by any class, you just need to consider how powerful it'll be with some of your other equipped mods. Here are our top five Outriders best weapon mods, along with the complete Outriders weapon mod list below.

Best Weapon Mods

Best Outriders weapon mods: Death Chains

Best Outriders weapon mods

Tier 2: Shots entangle an enemy with chains, dealing X damage over 3 seconds. (2s cooldown)

Best used on a fast firing automatic weapon like an LMG or SMG, Death Chains is all about dealing an absurd amount of damage. It doesn't apply any status effects or slow the enemy down, like you might expect chains to, but it does constantly deal extra damage on top of your usual shots. It refreshes every two seconds so everyone you shoot at will be taking a seriously large amount of extra damage. Just avoid using it on anything single shot, because you don't fire quick enough to make it worthwhile.

How to get: The Reaper (Legendary Suppressing LMG)

Best Outriders weapon mods: Body Snatcher

Tier 3: Killing shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died. Works within a 25 meter radius of the target.

Got a sniper or rifle that can one-hit-kill? Taking cover with an LMG and want to just fire continuously? Body Snatcher means you don't have to aim much at all because whenever you kill an enemy, another one will immediately take its place, as long as there's an enemy within 25 metres. This doesn't work great on Perforos or Maulers, but on humanoid enemies with guns, it's ideal.

How to get: Body Snatcher (Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun)

Best Outriders weapon mods: Ultimate X bullets

Best Outriders weapon mods

Tier 3: Shots inflict Ash/Bleed/Freeze/Toxic on enemies. (1s cooldown)

There are a number of different status effects you can inflict on enemies with your bullets, but the outright best one will depend on what mods you have on the rest of your gear. After all, there's no point in inflicting Ash on all the enemies you shoot if the rest of your build is geared towards freezing enemies and doing extra damage to those ones. If you go down a tier, you can get the "Improved X bullets" mods which includes other status effects like Burn, Slow, Weakness, and Vulnerable, but has a four-second cooldown.

How to get: Various legendary weapons for Tier 3, random epics for Tier 2

Best Outriders weapon mods: Weightlessness

Best Outriders weapon mods

Tier 3: Shots inflict Time Rift on enemies. Time Rift raises the enemy into the air for 5 seconds. (1s cooldown)

We're not entirely sure why this mod comes on a Pump-Action Shotgun because it'd be much more useful on something automatic that won't often one-hit-kill, but Weightlessness is a brilliant weapon mod that suspends enemies in the air. Whether you're parked behind cover mowing down enemies or you're up close and you've got an ally picking off the enemies in the air that you don't finish, Weightlessness is great either solo or co-op.

How to get: Aerie Master (Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun)

Best Outriders weapon mods: Perpetuum Mobile

Best Outriders weapon mods

Tier 2: You instantly replenish your magazine if you kill an enemy with 35% or less ammo remaining in your magazine.

Tired of reloading? Worry no longer! As long as you get a kill on a single enemy with less than 35% of the ammo left in your gun, you'll instantly reload. This works brilliantly on pretty much any gun; automatic weapons means you never really need to reload so in combination with Body Snatcher it's a top choice, while it also works on single shot weapons that have a high damage stat because a lot of your shots will be killing ones.

How to get: Random drop from epic and legendary weapons because it's Tier 2

Complete Outriders weapon mods list

Tier 1 Weapon Mods List

NameDescription
Anomaly SurgeCritical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals X damage in a 1.5 meter radius. (1s)
Ashen BulletsShots inflict Ash on enemies. (8s)
Bleeding BulletsShots inflict Bleed on enemies. (8s)
Burning BulletsShots inflict Burn on enemies. (8s)
Clip CombustionReloading weapon creates a shockwave, dealing X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius. (2s)
Clip of AmaltheaThere is a 20% chance that a critical shot will not consume ammo.
Critical PointIncreases the chance of scoring a critical shot by 15%.
Essence ThiefShots regenerate your Health. (1s)
FireworksShots create an explosion that deals X damage to enemies within a 6 meter radius. (3s)
First Things FirstThe first shot after every reload hits with Armor Piercing increased by 30%. (1s)
Freezing BulletsShots inflict Freezing on enemies. (8s)
Fusion BlastShots create a fusion blast, dealing X damage within a 5 meter radius. (1.5s)
Hot BloodShots pass through enemies whose Health is below 50%, ricocheting to 3 enemies within a 5 meter radius and inflicting Burn. (0.3s)
Killer MedicKilling shots replenish 35 points of health to allies within a 5 meter radius of the target. (1s)
Life StockReloading restores X points of Health for each enemy killed since your last reload without changing your weapon. (1s)
ProfliterationShots on enemies afflicted by a status condition inflict that status to the nearest enemy. (1s)
RicochetShots ricochet to another enemy within a 5 meter radius of the initial target. (1s)
Ruler of LeechesKilling shots increase Weapon Leech by 20% for 20 seconds
Shield MaidenShots generate shield. (1s)
Soul DevourerKilling shots regenerate X points of your Health. (1s)
StiffeningShots inflict Slow on enemies. (8s)
Toxic BulletsShots inflict Toxic on enemies. (8s)
VampireKilling shots grant 15% Skill Leech boost for 20 seconds.
Vulnerability BulletsShots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. (8s)
Weakening BulletsShots inflict Weakness on enemies. (8s)

Tier 2 Weapon Mods List

NameDescription
Anomaly EnhancementReceive a passive Firepower boost equal to 30% of your Anomaly Power.
Bone ShrapnelKilling shots detonate the enemy's bones and turn them into shrapnel that deals X damage and inflicts Bleed on enemies within a 5 meter radius. (1s)
Brain-EaterCritical shots do not consume ammo.
ClaymoreShots damage an enemy with an Anomaly blade, dealing X damage. (4s)
Clip RollerWhen your magazine has 50% or less ammo left, you can roll to quickly reload all your equipped weapons.
CrematoriumKilling shots create an explosion that inflicts Ash on enemies within a 7 meter radius. (1s)
Damage LinkShots link up to X enemies, sharing X% of their weapon damage dealt and X% of their anomaly damage dealt. (4s)
Death ChainsSuccessful shots entangle an enemy with chains dealing X damage over 3 seconds. (2s)
Gale of ProtectionKilling shots grant you a bullet-stopping gale for 5 seconds.
Gravedigger's FrenzyCritical shots increase your critical damage by 50% for 5 seconds. (10s)
IcebreakerKilling shots against frozen enemies make them explode, dealing X damage. (1s)
Improved Ashen BulletsShots inflict Ash on enemies. (4s)
Improved Bleeding BulletsShots inflict Bleed on enemies. (4s)
Improved Burning BulletsShots inflict Burn on enemies. (4s)
Improved Freezing BulletsShots inflict Freeze on enemies. (4s)
Improved StiffeningShots inflict Slow on enemies. (4s)
Improved Toxic BulletsShots inflict Toxic on enemies. (4s)
Improved Vulnerability BulletsShots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. (4s)
Improved Weakening BulletsShots inflict Weakness on enemies. (4s)
Mark of the StakeReloading weapon inflicts Burn on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it. (1s)
MinefieldKilling shots spawn explosives around your target, each deals X damage in a 5 meter radius. (1s)
Perpetuum MobileYou instantly replenish your mag if you kill an enemy with 30% or less ammo remaining in your mag,
Resistance BreakerShots decrease your target's resistance by 35% for 6 seconds. (1s)
SnowsquallReloading weapon inflicts Freeze on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it. (1s)
Storm WhipShots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing X damage. (2s)
Striga30% of critical damage is returned to you as Health. (0.1s)
The CycleIncrease your weapon damage by X%. The bonus is proportional to your health regeneration.
Vortex ChamberReloading a weapon inflicts Slow on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it. (1s)

Tier 3 Weapon Mods List

NameDescription
Anomaly MutationShots on enemies afflicted by any status condition multiplicates and mutates it into a different one. (1s)
Body SnatcherKilling shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died. Works within a 25 meter radius of the target.
Bomb's AheadKilling shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb, dealing damage. (3s)
Concentration BlastKilling shots cause enemies to explode, creating X damage multiplied by the number of enemies within a 5 meter radius around the original target.
Dark SacrificeDuring combat, your weapon drains up to 50% of your Max Health, in exchange for 75% Weapon Damage bonus.
Embalmer's RageFor 5 seconds after a killing shot all following shots will be critical shots.
FortressReceive up to 43% damage bonus based on your armor.
Golem RisingKilling shots grant you a protective Golem effect for 3 seconds.
Grand OpeningLanding a hit with the first bullet in a magazine creates a powerful explosion, creating X damage in a 5 meter radius.
Killing SpreeKilling shots increase damage by 39% for this weapon for 30 seconds. Bonus deteriorates with time and stacks up to 5 kills.
Judgment EnforcerShots mark enemies. When reloading, deal 5 times your weapon's damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when you change weapons.
Life and DeathKilling shots create a blast that restores 33% of Health to players.
Moaning WindsReloading creates a strong blast around you, dealing X damage to enemies in range of 8 meters. (2s)
Radiation SplashReloading causes a small explosion that inflicts Vulnerable and deals X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius.
Ravenous LocustShots create a swarm of locusts, dealing X damage over 15 seconds and inflicting Weakness to enemies remaining within a 6 meter radius of the target. (2s)
SandstormShots conjure a sandstorm dealing damage over time.
Scrap GrenadeFirst shot after reload becomes an Anomaly projectile, dealing damage in a 5 meter radius. (1s)
Shadow CometShots call down a comet, dealing X damage to enemies within a 3.5 meter radius. (3s)
SingularityKilling shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes dealing damage to enemies within a 6.5 meter radius.
Ultimate Anomaly SurgeCritical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals X damage in a 2 meter radius. (1s)
Ultimate Ashen BulletsShots inflict Ash on enemies. (1s)
Ultimate Bleeding BulletsShots inflict Bleed on enemies. (1s)
Ultimate Damage LinkShots link up to 3 enemies, sharing 30% of their Weapon Damage dealt and 10% of their Anomaly Damage dealt.
Ultimate Freezing BulletsShots inflict Freeze on enemies. (1s)
Ultimate Storm WhipShots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing X daamge. (1s)
Ultimate toxic BulletsShots inflict Toxic on enemies. (1s)
Weakness TrapShots cause explosions, dealing X damage and inflicting Weakness on enemies within a 5 meter radius of the target. (3s)
WeightlessnessShots inflict Time Rift on enemies. Time Rift raises the enemy into the air for 5 seconds.
Winter BlastCritical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on enemies within a 4 meter radius.
Wrath of MolochCritical hits cause an explosion, dealing X damage and inflicting Burn on enemies within a 5 meter radius. (3s)
