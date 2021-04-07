Best Outriders weapon mods - how to make your guns even more powerful

Our picks for the best Outriders weapon mods took a lot of deliberating – after all, there are 94 weapon mods in total to choose from, all of which are listed below – but no matter what class you're using or playstyle you've adopted, these are all solid choices. While there are a number of armor mods in Outriders that are specific to each class based on their skills, every weapon mod in the game can be used by any class, you just need to consider how powerful it'll be with some of your other equipped mods. Here are our top five Outriders best weapon mods, along with the complete Outriders weapon mod list below.

Best Weapon Mods

Best Outriders weapon mods: Death Chains

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Tier 2: Shots entangle an enemy with chains, dealing X damage over 3 seconds. (2s cooldown)

Best used on a fast firing automatic weapon like an LMG or SMG, Death Chains is all about dealing an absurd amount of damage. It doesn't apply any status effects or slow the enemy down, like you might expect chains to, but it does constantly deal extra damage on top of your usual shots. It refreshes every two seconds so everyone you shoot at will be taking a seriously large amount of extra damage. Just avoid using it on anything single shot, because you don't fire quick enough to make it worthwhile.

How to get: The Reaper (Legendary Suppressing LMG)

Best Outriders weapon mods: Body Snatcher

Tier 3: Killing shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died. Works within a 25 meter radius of the target.

Got a sniper or rifle that can one-hit-kill? Taking cover with an LMG and want to just fire continuously? Body Snatcher means you don't have to aim much at all because whenever you kill an enemy, another one will immediately take its place, as long as there's an enemy within 25 metres. This doesn't work great on Perforos or Maulers, but on humanoid enemies with guns, it's ideal.

How to get: Body Snatcher (Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun)

Best Outriders weapon mods: Ultimate X bullets

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Tier 3: Shots inflict Ash/Bleed/Freeze/Toxic on enemies. (1s cooldown)

There are a number of different status effects you can inflict on enemies with your bullets, but the outright best one will depend on what mods you have on the rest of your gear. After all, there's no point in inflicting Ash on all the enemies you shoot if the rest of your build is geared towards freezing enemies and doing extra damage to those ones. If you go down a tier, you can get the "Improved X bullets" mods which includes other status effects like Burn, Slow, Weakness, and Vulnerable, but has a four-second cooldown.

How to get: Various legendary weapons for Tier 3, random epics for Tier 2

Best Outriders weapon mods: Weightlessness

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Tier 3: Shots inflict Time Rift on enemies. Time Rift raises the enemy into the air for 5 seconds. (1s cooldown)

We're not entirely sure why this mod comes on a Pump-Action Shotgun because it'd be much more useful on something automatic that won't often one-hit-kill, but Weightlessness is a brilliant weapon mod that suspends enemies in the air. Whether you're parked behind cover mowing down enemies or you're up close and you've got an ally picking off the enemies in the air that you don't finish, Weightlessness is great either solo or co-op.

How to get: Aerie Master (Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun)

Best Outriders weapon mods: Perpetuum Mobile

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Tier 2: You instantly replenish your magazine if you kill an enemy with 35% or less ammo remaining in your magazine.

Tired of reloading? Worry no longer! As long as you get a kill on a single enemy with less than 35% of the ammo left in your gun, you'll instantly reload. This works brilliantly on pretty much any gun; automatic weapons means you never really need to reload so in combination with Body Snatcher it's a top choice, while it also works on single shot weapons that have a high damage stat because a lot of your shots will be killing ones.

How to get: Random drop from epic and legendary weapons because it's Tier 2

Complete Outriders weapon mods list

Tier 1 Weapon Mods List

Name Description Anomaly Surge Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals X damage in a 1.5 meter radius. (1s) Ashen Bullets Shots inflict Ash on enemies. (8s) Bleeding Bullets Shots inflict Bleed on enemies. (8s) Burning Bullets Shots inflict Burn on enemies. (8s) Clip Combustion Reloading weapon creates a shockwave, dealing X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius. (2s) Clip of Amalthea There is a 20% chance that a critical shot will not consume ammo. Critical Point Increases the chance of scoring a critical shot by 15%. Essence Thief Shots regenerate your Health. (1s) Fireworks Shots create an explosion that deals X damage to enemies within a 6 meter radius. (3s) First Things First The first shot after every reload hits with Armor Piercing increased by 30%. (1s) Freezing Bullets Shots inflict Freezing on enemies. (8s) Fusion Blast Shots create a fusion blast, dealing X damage within a 5 meter radius. (1.5s) Hot Blood Shots pass through enemies whose Health is below 50%, ricocheting to 3 enemies within a 5 meter radius and inflicting Burn. (0.3s) Killer Medic Killing shots replenish 35 points of health to allies within a 5 meter radius of the target. (1s) Life Stock Reloading restores X points of Health for each enemy killed since your last reload without changing your weapon. (1s) Profliteration Shots on enemies afflicted by a status condition inflict that status to the nearest enemy. (1s) Ricochet Shots ricochet to another enemy within a 5 meter radius of the initial target. (1s) Ruler of Leeches Killing shots increase Weapon Leech by 20% for 20 seconds Shield Maiden Shots generate shield. (1s) Soul Devourer Killing shots regenerate X points of your Health. (1s) Stiffening Shots inflict Slow on enemies. (8s) Toxic Bullets Shots inflict Toxic on enemies. (8s) Vampire Killing shots grant 15% Skill Leech boost for 20 seconds. Vulnerability Bullets Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. (8s) Weakening Bullets Shots inflict Weakness on enemies. (8s)

Tier 2 Weapon Mods List

Name Description Anomaly Enhancement Receive a passive Firepower boost equal to 30% of your Anomaly Power. Bone Shrapnel Killing shots detonate the enemy's bones and turn them into shrapnel that deals X damage and inflicts Bleed on enemies within a 5 meter radius. (1s) Brain-Eater Critical shots do not consume ammo. Claymore Shots damage an enemy with an Anomaly blade, dealing X damage. (4s) Clip Roller When your magazine has 50% or less ammo left, you can roll to quickly reload all your equipped weapons. Crematorium Killing shots create an explosion that inflicts Ash on enemies within a 7 meter radius. (1s) Damage Link Shots link up to X enemies, sharing X% of their weapon damage dealt and X% of their anomaly damage dealt. (4s) Death Chains Successful shots entangle an enemy with chains dealing X damage over 3 seconds. (2s) Gale of Protection Killing shots grant you a bullet-stopping gale for 5 seconds. Gravedigger's Frenzy Critical shots increase your critical damage by 50% for 5 seconds. (10s) Icebreaker Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode, dealing X damage. (1s) Improved Ashen Bullets Shots inflict Ash on enemies. (4s) Improved Bleeding Bullets Shots inflict Bleed on enemies. (4s) Improved Burning Bullets Shots inflict Burn on enemies. (4s) Improved Freezing Bullets Shots inflict Freeze on enemies. (4s) Improved Stiffening Shots inflict Slow on enemies. (4s) Improved Toxic Bullets Shots inflict Toxic on enemies. (4s) Improved Vulnerability Bullets Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. (4s) Improved Weakening Bullets Shots inflict Weakness on enemies. (4s) Mark of the Stake Reloading weapon inflicts Burn on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it. (1s) Minefield Killing shots spawn explosives around your target, each deals X damage in a 5 meter radius. (1s) Perpetuum Mobile You instantly replenish your mag if you kill an enemy with 30% or less ammo remaining in your mag, Resistance Breaker Shots decrease your target's resistance by 35% for 6 seconds. (1s) Snowsquall Reloading weapon inflicts Freeze on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it. (1s) Storm Whip Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing X damage. (2s) Striga 30% of critical damage is returned to you as Health. (0.1s) The Cycle Increase your weapon damage by X%. The bonus is proportional to your health regeneration. Vortex Chamber Reloading a weapon inflicts Slow on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it. (1s)

Tier 3 Weapon Mods List