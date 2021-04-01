Outriders length – how long is the Outriders campaign?

The full Outriders length for the campaign is obviously going to differ for everyone. Depending on how fast you progress through the story, which world tier you're on, if you replay any missions, complete all the side missions, and son on will have a clear impact. But if you want an estimate on how long the Outriders campaign is, we can help. If you're wary about getting enough content from this as a purchase then make sure you read our Outriders length guide for everything we currently know before picking the game up.

Outriders length

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Thanks to an FAQ on the official Outriders site, we know that on average, the Outriders length is "25-30 hours". Sure, some players will blast through that over a long weekend, but for other more patient player and those looking to grind the Outriders campaign for loot, that playtime couldtake a few weeks.

As we mentioned, it all depends on how you play the game; the FAQ clarifies that the 25-30 hour ballpark is only for those who play through the Outriders campaign once, with a single class. However, if you tackle all of the side quests, post-campaign, and additional content, or play alt classes and characters you can easily double that playtime. Triple it if you start replaying missions at higher world tiers to get better loot.

Outriders is designed to be played however you like too, so don't worry if you're not the sort of person to grind out missions for slightly improved gear. You can find a lot of enjoyment by simply playing through the campaign once, whether you're solo or with some pals. And for what it's worth, the narrative is actually pretty strong and more than a good enough reason to pick it up.