Oscar Isaac refuses to disown X-Men: Apocalypse – but wishes it was a "better film"

Long before he was gracing our screens as Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac had another role in Marvel’s universe. In the 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse, he played the titular villain, an ancient mutant who planned to wipe out modern civilization.

The Brian Singer-helmed project received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike when it was released. It currently sits at 46 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the second lowest-ranked of the X-Men prequel films behind Dark Phoenix.

However, despite this, Isaac has shared how he still thinks of the film – and his role – with great "fondness". He was quizzed about this in a chat with the New York Times, where he explained he will not "disown it."

Isaac said: "I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him such a freaky, weird character."

Despite this, the actor admitted he did struggle with wearing the prosthetics on the project, which left him unable to see the actors he was hoping to work alongside. As well as this, he revealed he had hoped the final movie would have been "better". Isaac added: "I still think back to that time with fondness. I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks."

You can catch Isaac in Moon Knight on Disney Plus at the moment. We’ve also rounded up everything you need to know about Marvel Phase 4's upcoming releases – and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.