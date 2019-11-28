Nintendo Switch SD cards are one of the essential Nintendo Switch accessories. If you already own a Nintendo Switch, you will need a Nintendo Switch SD card. That's because the system works best when treated as a digital-only console, giving you the ability to carry around all of your games with you on the move without having to worry about keeping game cartridges safe. The problem is, the Switch and Switch Lite have limited memory right out of the box, so you'll want a Nintendo Switch SD card to bolster the amount of games you can carry around with you at any one time. Below you'll find all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch SD card deals and discounts.

Still not convinced about Nintendo Switch SD cards? Let me put it this way. Although the Switch's 32GB of memory may sound like plenty to be going on with, large game files, updates, and DLC will make short work of it. Worse still, having to choose which beloved game save to get rid of so you can install something else sucks. That's why SD cards are so helpful. They can double, triple, or quadruple your storage space at minimal cost. We'd suggest anything above 64GB, but if you can stretch to a 128GB card, you'll be sorted. It's arguably the best value for money and isn't too expensive, either.

In terms of which brand to go for, we'd suggest looking no further than SanDisk. They're the undisputed kings of memory cards, and nobody does it better.

Cheap Nintendo Switch SD card deals

1. SanDisk 128GB MicroSD

The best Nintendo Switch SD card

The perfect middle-ground

Not too expensive

Should last a while

Doesn't often get discounted

Sandisk is one of the biggest and best names in MicroSD cards, and this is probably the best value model you can buy. For about $23 / £22 you get 128GB of storage, a reliable MicroSD card with decent file transfer speeds, and you even get an adaptor should you want to use this in an SD-based device like a digital camera. That makes it hugely versatile. Nintendo partnered with SanDisk for the official SD card for Switch, so it's a make Ninty trusts too. And yes, we have tested this MicroSD card and it 100% works with your Switch.

2. SanDisk 64GB MicroSD

Best small-capacity Nintendo Switch SD card

Cheap

Doubles your storage

A decent starter card

Doesn't have loads of space

Want a solid amount of Switch storage while still remaining in the ‘impulse purchase’ price bracket? You’ll want to check out this 64GB beauty. It’ll take a respectable amount of games before filling up, adding double the Switch’s onboard 32GB capacity for a total of triple what you get straight out of the box. That likely won’t last forever, without intermittent deleting install management, but at the same time, it won’t cost you must at all to get started and you'll still get all the current best Nintendo Switch games on there. Reckon you'll get between 7-15 games on this SD card, depending on what games they are. The biggies take up 5GB-15GB, whereas some indies only take up 500MB or less.

3. Toshiba 128GB Exceria

Most reliable Nintendo Switch SD card

Hardy

Can operate in high or low temperatures

Five-year warranty

Pricey

If you're worried about causing damage to your SD card (so, you take it out with you loads, you regularly travel and have it going through X-ray machines etc) then you should invest in the Toshiba 128GB Exceria card. It's not much more than most other SDs, but you get a card that's shock-proof, waterproof, X-ray proof, and can operate in lower or higher temperatures (Toshiba claims -25C to 85C, but we didn't test the card to such extremes). It has decent speeds too, offering read speeds of 98MB/s and 65MB/s write speeds - ideal if you're loading from this card. And if you're planning to use the SD card for other purposes, the Toshiba is great with 4K video, and full HD recording for cameras. You also get a five year warranty on this one, so Toshiba is pretty confident about how long it'll last.

4. SanDisk 200GB MicroSD

Best value Nintendo Switch SD card

Loads of space

Probably won't need to upgrade

Excellent value

Probably overkill

Hitting the ‘Goldilocks window’ for Micro SD cards (being more than big enough for most game storage needs, but not excessively so, at a price that’s entirely fair), the 200GB SDXC will evaporate all your storage worries for a good, long time, without breaking the bank. For the price of roughly one AAA Nintendo Switch game, you’ll get a home for dozens and dozens more – you could fit Super Mario Odyssey on this thing 33 times. If you’re not on a particularly tight budget, and want a robust Micro SD card that still won’t cost the Earth, this is the one to go for. It's worth noting that the cost of SD cards continues to fall, so you can pick this one up much cheaper today than it was 6 months ago, so it's worth stretching your budget a little.

5. Official Nintendo Switch SanDisk 64GB MicroSD

Best official Nintendo Switch SD card

Awesome Zelda design

Doubles your storage space

Nintendo-approved

A bit more expensive

If you'd like something a little more official, this Legend of Zelda SD card by SanDisk (featuring the Triforce symbol and a crisp white color scheme) may be up your street. Plus, it looks really cool with that Triforce symbol sitting pretty on the front.

6. Official Nintendo Switch SanDisk 128GB MicroSD

Biggest official Nintendo Switch SD card

Cool Mario theme

Loads of space

Official merchandise

Overpriced

This is more expensive than the officially licensed Hyrulian SD card shown above, but it's also potentially more worthwhile. At just a few dollars more, you can get a card that's double the size. This offers better value for money in the long run.

7. PNY Elite 128GB MicroSD

A great budget SD card for your Switch

Loads of storage for a lower price

Decent speeds

Often on sale

Larger cards have reliability issues

If you're looking to get as much storage as possible for your money, the PNY Elite is a great pick. We've tested the 128GB version, which is more reliable than the 256GB, and it works just fine. Read and write speeds vary per device, it seems, but they are among the higher speeds for Switch and very comparable with the SanDisk cards. As long as you're careful not to bash the PNY cards around, they operate fine, and in the event you do have problems the company is great at offering refunds and replacements. The Elite is shock, water, and magnet proof so is handy to have if you're storing it in a Switch case, but we wouldn't recommend exposing it to any of these conditions for long periods of time. It comes in a pleasing green color, and - as is standard - also includes an adaptor for other devices.

