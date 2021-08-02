We tried the new Nintendo Switch OLED... and we're conflicted

The new Nintendo Switch OLED is still quite a way off its October 8 release date, but we've been able to get some advanced hands-on testing with the newly-announced console. Naturally, we were super keen to measure it up against the original 2017 Switch and see if it's worth the upgrade.

As you might have heard by now, especially if you've seen our Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch feature, this is not the long-rumored 4K Nintendo Switch Pro we were all expecting and Nintendo has recently denied it is working on another Switch revision - but we wouldn't expect it to admit otherwise, because then who would buy a Nintendo Switch OLED? A good question and one we were certainly asking ourselves before our hands-on session. The thing is, even after playing with one for ourselves, we're still not entirely sure.

Just to catch you up, the Nintendo Switch OLED has an improved screen as it now sports a 7-inch OLED instead of a 6.2-inch LED, but the console is only 0.1 of an inch larger as the massive bezel of the original Switch has been greatly reduced to make way for the larger display on the OLED model. The console screen's resolution hasn't changed though, nor has the resolution being output to the TV in docked mode. There's also a moderately upgraded dock, but more on that later. First up, let's dive into that new display.

Testing the Switch OLED display

As we talk about on our best OLED TV guide, one of the main selling points of an OLED screen is brighter colors and darker blacks and Mario Kart 8 has never looked better on a handheld device thanks to the energetically colorful environments.

The swooping camera shots around the starting grid give the arena and the racers on the starting grid some extra pop. During the race itself I was too busy ogling all the scenery with its brighter colors to pay much attention to the race itself - I'm blaming the alluring green of the grass at the sides of the track as an excuse for why I spent so much time understeering onto it. Heading over to Super Mario Odyssey provided similar eye candy but with less shame for treading on the grass.

We played some Mario Kart multiplayer with the console put into tabletop mode and the brighter colors and larger screen improved the display from a distance and the enhanced brightness will hopefully stand up to the glare when using it outdoors too.

We were testing the Switch OLED indoors, so we couldn't test against sunlight directly and the typically gloomy and rainy July day in London saved us the bother of asking if we could take it outside. Viewing angles seemed to be slightly better than the older Switch, perhaps due to the extra brightness OLED tech is able to provide. We used one of the room's overhead LED spotlights to test screen glare and there doesn't seem to be any protection against it, such as a new screen coating, which is a bit disappointing given the Switch OLED's main improvements are for use in handheld mode.

The new backrest stand is infinitely better than the flimsy piece of plastic on the original Switch. It can be set at any angle and there's plenty of strength to it too, so the Switch won't flop over underneath its own weight mid-race and the wider surface area will make it easier to position on uneven or soft surfaces too.

The 'enhanced audio' is a modest upgrade, with a similar speaker array now providing slightly clearer and more distinctive sound, but bass performance remains the same. To get the best audio from Nintendo's console though, we'd recommend picking up something from our dedicated Switch headsets guide.

Heading back to the games, when firing up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it too benefitted from the new OLED display, although the opening area wasn't really dark enough to test the OLED screen's capabilities for inky blacks, once we stepped and beheld the horizon it was hard not to be impressed. But then again, we still get a thrill even seeing it on the Switch Lite because we know an awesome adventure awaits.

We'd have to say though, the impact of the OLED display was more noticeable on the Mario titles given they use brighter cleaner colors than some of the more muted shades provided by Zelda.

No new cheer resolution this time

When pulling the in-game camera down low to get a better look at the long grass in Hyrule, we were reminded of the elephant in the room - the resolution. The jagged, low-res blades of grass are starting to look incredibly dated in 2021 and reminded us why we're really still not sure about the need for the Switch OLED to exist alongside the original Switch.

Yes, we know we're not getting 4K on the TV (still 1080p in docked mode like the original Switch), and we didn't even expect the fabled Switch Pro to have a 4K screen itself, but the fact that the Switch OLED is still stuck with a 720p screen over four years after the original model was released is simply baffling, especially when we wouldn't settle for that on anything you'd find on our best gaming phones list. Even most of the best gaming tablets can do better. An upgrade to 1080p to go alongside the OLED display would have been something to really make Nintendo's increasingly underpowered console stand up for itself more in a world where it costs $50 more than an Xbox Series S and only $50 less than the PS5 Digital Edition's price.

We're digging the Switch OLED's dock though

The new Nintendo Switch OLED dock we got our hands on was the stylish new white version which instantly puts the original to shame in terms of style and improved functionality. Nintendo has addressed concerns that the original version had too many hard edges and risked scratching the console when sliding it in. The edges have been rounded and given a shiny finish, which lets the console glide into place much easier. No awkward Switch dock sock gubbins are needed here.

The dock has a few more smart quality of life upgrades, with the main one being the LAN/ethernet port around the back under the rear panel. So if you like the fastest download speeds or playing competitive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate online and want to minimize lag, this might be a tempting upgrade. Of course, the original Switch did have an ethernet option via a sold-separately dongle. The rear panel is fully detachable rather than working on a hinge, which does feel like a minor downgrade - not that we imagine most of you will be needing to open it often.

The white Switch OLED version also includes the new white Joy-Cons, which look fantastic, and hopefully, we'll be able to keep them that white as they look super premium right now and a touch classier than the neon red/blue ones.

The new dock will be available as a separate purchase later this year if you want an extra one in a different room or you want to upgrade your old one, but Nintendo was unable to confirm at this stage if the white Joy-Cons would also be released on their own too.

Who is the Nintendo Switch OLED for then?

This really boils down to how much you'd be playing the Switch in handheld or tabletop mode. If you'll be doing this a lot and want the best display, then the Nintendo Switch OLED might be the right choice for you if you don't mind it costing $50/£30 more than a regular Switch or $150/£110 more than the handheld-only Switch Lite.

If you intend to only ever use your Nintendo Switch on the TV and are happy to use Wi-Fi over a wired connection (which is fine for the vast majority of users) then there's nothing for you here at all, save yourself some money and get a regular cheap Nintendo Switch bundle instead.

For anyone doing a lot of commuting and not bothered about playing on a TV, we'd probably recommend the Switch Lite given it's smaller size and super affordabiity.

Let's be clear though, from our limited hands-on time, the Nintendo Switch OLED does appear to be a better version of the original Switch. The OLED display really suits the more colorful games in Nintendo's library, but it's not something we feel many gamers need to rush out and replace their original Switch with given the lack of a resolution bump in handheld mode.

This feels more like a modest upgrade that Nintendo should have brought in to replace the regular Switch at retail and kept it at the original's price of $299/£280 given that console has never had an official discount after all these years.

