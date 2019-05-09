Nintendo Direct E3 2019 set for June 11 at 9 am PDT - keep your paws crossed for Animal Crossing Switch

The Nintendo E3 2019 games will start rolling out of the ether and squarely into your brain's Hype Center on Tuesday, June 11. The company has officially laid out its part of the E3 2019 schedule , confirming another Nintendo Direct E3 presentation, several days of Treehouse Live broadcasts, and some championships for two of the best Nintendo Switch games . If you're planning to head to E3 2019 in person, you'll also want to check out the new Warp Pipe Passes that NIntendo is offering for faster access to certain hands-on game stations (and yes, they'll be free).

Nintendo Direct E3 2019 shows you what's next for Switch

Nintendo Direct E3 2019 will begin on Tuesday, June 11 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST. Nintendo's more than made up for its lack of physical E3 stage shows with Direct presentations that are 80% hotly anticipated game announcements and 20% goofy skits starring muppets, action figures, or android executives. Nintendo always holds off on teasing its big E3 announcements ahead of the main event, but it has confirmed that this presentation will be all about Switch titles (RIP 3DS). Plus, it announced just a few a weeks ago that Animal Crossing Switch and Luigi's Mansion 3 are both still on track to arrive this year, so those are pretty sure bets. There are always plenty of surprises as well - just don't expect Metroid Prime 4 to show up again after Nintendo rebooted its development .

Nintendo Treehouse Live will bring even more news

After the Nintendo Direct's massive infusion of news, the Nintendo Treehouse Live series will follow with a steady dripfeed of in-depth gameplay previews. The three days of broadcasts from Nintendo's E3 booth typically go deeper into titles that were announced in the Direct, so you don't have to watch all of them unless you want to know absolutely everything. Sometimes Nintendo gets sneaky, though. Back in 2017, Nintendo led off Treehouse Live by announcing Metroid: Samus Returns, and it just might pull something like that again this year. Might as well keep the stream on in the background to be safe.

Nintendo E3 championships bring out Smash and Splatoon champs

Want to see people who are really good at smashing and inking smash and ink the crap out of each other? Nintendo will kick off its E3 events on Saturday, June 8 at 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 7 pm BST with back-to-back championships for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2. You can catch it live at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles if you're around (admission is free), or just tune in for the livestream.