New Zack Snyder's Justice League clip shows Amazons vs Steppenwolf battle

Zack Snyder's Justice League is fast approaching, and promotion on the movie is ramping up as the release date gets closer and closer. We've got another look at the four-hour long movie with a newly released clip (in GIF form) showing the Amazons in action in a battle against Steppenwolf for the Mother Box.

In the theatrical cut of Justice League, Steppenwolf arrived to the Amazons' home of Themyscira to take possession of the Mother Box under their protection, one of three on Earth. A battle ensued, and the Amazons weren't able to stop him from making off with the object. Check out the new footage from the fight below.

Will you be the one to unite the Mother Boxes? Find the first one here and prove it. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/MmjDsbCAf8March 3, 2021 See more

The major change to the theatrical cut's version of the battle appears to be Steppenwolf's new, scarier look. The parademons, and even the Amazon going into a fighting stance at the end of the clip, are all present in the 2017 version of Justice League. This new version of the fight does appear to be more intense, however, and from a previously released clip of the battle, we know it's set to be bloodier, too.

Connie Nielsen, who plays Queen of the Amazons and Wonder Woman's mother Hippolyta, has recently teased an Amazon origin story in the Snyder Cut, so we can expect to see more of the warrior women when the film arrives.

Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max this March 18, 2021, and launches simultaneously on VOD services around the world (with a handful of exceptions). In the meantime, find out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed with the DCEU, and check out the best HBO Max deals.